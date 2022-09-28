ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Independent

North Korea completes fourth round of missile tests in a week as South Korea slams ‘obsession’

North Korea has test fired two short-range ballistic missiles marking the fourth round of such tests in a single week resulting in an allround condemnation by its neighbours.Authorities in South Korea, Japan and US said two North Korean missile launches were detected on Saturday.The lift-offs occurred from North Korea’s capital region, said officials from South Korea.Estimates from the country and Japan said the missiles flew between 220-250 miles at a maximum altitude of 20-30 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.In a statement,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
