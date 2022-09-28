ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Northwestern Wildcats

It’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to open its Big Ten-only slate against Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Despite a season-opening win over Nebraska in Ireland, the Wildcats have struggled mightily and have losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
EVANSTON, IL
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern

Last week, No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took care of business at home against Central Michigan in a 33-14 victory. Despite the final score, it was too close for the comfort of many after the Chippewas took advantage of the Nittany Lions’ mistakes to tie the game at halftime.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Northwestern Drinking Game

Cheers to a home game that’s not at noon, folks!. Now, Penn Staters can get an early start to tailgating or spend more time in bed recovering from the night before. Regardless, we finally have an afternoon game in Happy Valley. It’s also the start of spooky SZN as Penn State kicks off October with a game against the Wildcats.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State-Northwestern History By The Numbers

When No. 11 Penn State and Northwestern kick off on Saturday, it’ll be the 20th time the two teams go head-to-head. The Nittany Lions boast a 14-5 record against the Wildcats dating back to the first game between the two squads in 1993. In the most recent game in 2017, Penn State dominated Northwestern en route to a 31-7 victory in Evanston. Similarly, in the first-ever meeting, the Nittany Lions blew the Wildcats out 43-21 in Evanston.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Preview: Defense & Goalies

Hockey Valley is back, folks. The Nittany Lions will hit the ice to open the 2022-23 season against Canisius on Friday, October 7, at Pegula Ice Arena. A season ago, Penn State fell just one win short of a trip to the Big Ten title game thanks to the performance of its defense and breakout goaltender Liam Souliere. As puck drop nears, let’s continue our 2022-23 season preview with a look at how the Nittany Lions’ blue line and goaltending situation will shake out this year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

OS Reviews: Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market & Cafe

It’s officially the best season of the year fall, so our staff took that as a sign to head over to Way Fruit Farm and see what the hype is all about. Way Fruit Farm opened a downtown market and cafe last month at 252 E. Calder Way, and it features a cafe chock-full of sandwiches, salads, apple cider, and baked goods.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

