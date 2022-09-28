Read full article on original website
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Falls To No. 2 Northwestern 5-4 In Overtime Heartbreaker
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (8-2, 3-1 Big Ten) couldn’t keep pace with No. 2 Northwestern (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in a last-second 5-4 defeat in Evanston, Illinois Friday afternoon. Despite entering the contest with an underdog label, the Nittany Lions jumped out to an instant 1-0 first-quarter...
No. 6 Penn State Women’s Soccer Drops 2-1 To Michigan State In First Big Ten Loss
No. 6 Penn State women’s soccer (7-2-2) fell to Michigan State (8-1-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The Spartans dominated for the majority of the game. A late goal from Ally Schlegel rallied some momentum for the Nittany Lions, but didn’t have enough time remaining. This...
Previewing The Enemy: Northwestern Wildcats
It’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to open its Big Ten-only slate against Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Despite a season-opening win over Nebraska in Ireland, the Wildcats have struggled mightily and have losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
Last week, No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took care of business at home against Central Michigan in a 33-14 victory. Despite the final score, it was too close for the comfort of many after the Chippewas took advantage of the Nittany Lions’ mistakes to tie the game at halftime.
Your Official Penn State-Northwestern Drinking Game
Cheers to a home game that’s not at noon, folks!. Now, Penn Staters can get an early start to tailgating or spend more time in bed recovering from the night before. Regardless, we finally have an afternoon game in Happy Valley. It’s also the start of spooky SZN as Penn State kicks off October with a game against the Wildcats.
Penn State-Northwestern History By The Numbers
When No. 11 Penn State and Northwestern kick off on Saturday, it’ll be the 20th time the two teams go head-to-head. The Nittany Lions boast a 14-5 record against the Wildcats dating back to the first game between the two squads in 1993. In the most recent game in 2017, Penn State dominated Northwestern en route to a 31-7 victory in Evanston. Similarly, in the first-ever meeting, the Nittany Lions blew the Wildcats out 43-21 in Evanston.
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Preview: Defense & Goalies
Hockey Valley is back, folks. The Nittany Lions will hit the ice to open the 2022-23 season against Canisius on Friday, October 7, at Pegula Ice Arena. A season ago, Penn State fell just one win short of a trip to the Big Ten title game thanks to the performance of its defense and breakout goaltender Liam Souliere. As puck drop nears, let’s continue our 2022-23 season preview with a look at how the Nittany Lions’ blue line and goaltending situation will shake out this year.
Penn State Professor Launches ‘Faces of State College’ Project Alongside Students
In her first semester at Penn State, associate teaching professor Mila Sanina is showcasing what journalism is all about. Putting a twist on Brandon Stanton’s “Humans of New York” project, Sanina is bringing her love for local news to the streets of State College in the social media initiative “Faces of State College.”
OS Reviews: Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market & Cafe
It’s officially the best season of the year fall, so our staff took that as a sign to head over to Way Fruit Farm and see what the hype is all about. Way Fruit Farm opened a downtown market and cafe last month at 252 E. Calder Way, and it features a cafe chock-full of sandwiches, salads, apple cider, and baked goods.
