ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers face the Royals leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Kansas City Royals (63-90, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (60-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.00 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -134, Royals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has gone 30-45 in home games and 60-92 overall. The Tigers have a 13-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 24-48 record on the road and a 63-90 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

Wednesday’s game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Royals are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 18 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranks second on the Royals with a .256 batting average, and has 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .296 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. The Cardinals went on to win 2-1. Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old righty the 456th different pitcher he’s homered against. The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting No. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Pujols had gone 10 at-bats without a home run after two starts and one pinch-hit appearance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night. “It was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually found myself kind of nervous for his first at-bat, maybe just being all focused on it.” One game after tying the American League home run record of 61 that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles (12-11), then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Minnesota Twins (77-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (3-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Associated Press

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, .98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (5-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Royals play the Guardians looking to end road slide

Kansas City Royals (63-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
The Associated Press

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something big in October, rather than a victory on the last day of September. But after 21 years, the Seattle Mariners could be excused for going a little over the top upon their return to the playoffs. “It’s better than maybe what you could dream it to be,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mariners clinched a wild-card berth in the American League with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first time since Aug. 17. The Giants also kept their slim wild-card hopes going with five games remaining, though a loss or a win by Philadelphia will eliminate them. The timing of the Giants’ hot streak proves frustrating for right-hander Alex Cobb (7-7), who picked up the victory with five innings of four-run ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres’ march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward pitching in the NL wild-card round, but the Padres lost their third straight game. With Milwaukee’s win over Miami, their magic number remained at three for clinching a wild-card berth. The Padres’ lead over Philadelphia for the No. 2 wild card was cut to 1 1/2 games and they’re just two games ahead of the Brewers with five to play. The Padres struck out 15 times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals 113#The Detroit Tigers#The Kansas City Royals#Rbi
The Associated Press

Yanks' Holmes likely out until Division Series; Britton hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes received a cortisone injection for inflammation in his right rotator cuff and likely won’t pitch again until the Division Series starts on Oct. 11. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest injury to his banged-up bullpen after Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Left-hander Zack Britton, back last week following a one-year layoff to recuperate from Tommy John surgery, threw a tiebreaking wild pitch in the sixth inning, then left with left arm fatigue. “There’s no use crying about what you do or don’t have,” Boone said. “You got to make the most of what you do. And the reality is we still have a lot of really talented guys down there.” Holmes was stellar with a 1.41 ERA and 16 saves in 18 chances before the All-Star break, then had an 8.22 ERA in his next eight appearances and didn’t pitch between Aug. 12 and 29 because of back spasms.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. After going 2 for 5 for the Twins on Thursday in their loss to the Chicago White Sox, Arraez pulled ahead of Judge by two points — when rounding up — in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147, Judge is at .3134 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088. The Yankees have seven games left, with six each for the Twins and Red Sox.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw sharp, MLB-best Dodgers rout Rockies 10-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48. Los Angeles wrapped up the best record in baseball earlier Friday when the Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the Dodgers a home game for a potential Game 7 of the World Series. “We’re taking care of business right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The challenge now is we have five games to finish out and play well. As far as home-field advantage throughout (the playoffs), we’ve done that.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 61 Friday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in the batting race by .3147 to .3141. Saturday’s Matchup: The Yankees face Orioles right-hander Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA). Rain is in the forecast this weekend at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League’s final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs. Still, the Orioles’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees assured Baltimore would end its streak of five straight losing seasons. “We take pride in helping the young guy,” pitcher Jordan Lyles said Friday. “We got a lot of young talented guys here, excited, happy, fortunate to be a part of it. But as older guys we might not be here in the future but this organization, the city of Baltimore is definitely in good hands.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy