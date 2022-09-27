Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 1, 2022
The Cornstalk Jamboree will be today, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Crookston downtown square. There will be kids’ games, music, entertainment, and homemade vegetable soup will be available for a free-will donation. End-of-season produce will be available including squash and pumpkins. Polk County Public Health will...
Wanda Stroot – Obit
Wanda Stroot, age 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on September 27, at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston. Wanda Mae Wallace was born on September 16, 1934, in Grand Forks, ND, to Earl and. Florence (Allen) Wallace. Wanda’s mother passed away when she was two, and she went...
CROOKSTON FFA ATTENDS MN REGION 1 FALL RALLY
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Crookston FFA went to Ada, Minnesota, for the Minnesota FFA Region 1 Fall Rally. Crookston FFA had 25 members in attendance. Members went to sessions that explored careers, colleges, and life skills. They learned how to change a tire, fly a drone, and the basics of CPR. 10 members competed in the Best Informed Greenhand contest. Mykayla Garcia placed 10th overall out of 160 participants in the Best Informed Greenhand contest. The Crookston FFA Officer team competed in the Officer Demonstration Contest and is waiting for their scores. Overall, it was a good leadership building and life skill learning experience.
CROOKSTON AREA RENTAL OPENINGS
Welcome to the KROX Housing Rental page. We have houses, apartments, land, and commercial space for rent listed below. To get a listing on this page, stop by KROX Radio (208 South Main Street in Crookston or mail it to the same address. We only charge $30 per week or $100 per month. Payment must be made in advance. If you have any questions call KROX at 218-281-1140.
CROOKSTON’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT, LOSE TO WEST CENTRAL AREA 38-27
The Crookston Pirate Football team committed four turnovers, got themselves in a big hole, and couldn’t overcome it. The Pirates scored 20 unanswered points in the second half but it wasn’t enough in a 38-27 loss to the West Central Area/Ashby Knights. 1st Quarter. The Pirates start their...
RED LAKE FALLS VOLLEYBALL BEATS SACRED HEART IN FOUR SETS THANKS TO STRONG HITTING
It was a battle of Eagles on Thursday night as the Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles from Lafayette High School. Red Lake Falls overpowered Sacred Heart and came from behind multiple times to win the match in four sets (25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17). First...
CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER HOSTING HIBBING
The Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer is hosting the Hibbing Bluejackets at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — The first half was a battle of two evenly matched teams and it looked like the two teams were feeling each other out. Almost 14 minutes into the game, Hibbing scored the first goal of the game when Dallas Hoover scored for a 1-0 lead. Crookston was only able to get two shots on goal and the teams were playing relatively even until Hibbing scored again with less than five minutes left in the half and Ashton Mangrove scored for a 2-0 lead. Hibbing took the 2-0 lead into halftime.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 1, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Henry Wayne Vold, 39, of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct. Terry Jennings Ginder, 40, no address provided, for Drug Possession. Crystal Jo Larson, 36, of Saint Cloud, for Obstructing Legal Process.
RED LAKE FALLS BATTLES SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL – ON KROX
It was a battle of Eagles on Thursday night as the Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles from Lafayette High School. Red Lake Falls overpowered Sacred Heart and came from behind multiple times to win the match in four sets (25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17). First...
FOSSTON/BAGLEY/CROOKSTON GIRLS SWIM TEAM BEATS WARROAD/ROSEAU IN A DUAL
The Fosston/Bagley/Crookston Seal swim team traveled to Warroad on Thursday night and took on the Warroad/Roseau North in a dual. The Seals came out on top with a 93-59 victory. Below are the Crookston swimmer results and the full individual results. Mackenzie Aamoth and Chloe Boll were on the first-place...
CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER COMES UP SHORT IN LOSS TO HIBBING
The Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team struggled early and a late game comeback fell short as the Hibbing Bluejackets won 2-1 at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — The first half was a battle of two evenly matched teams and it looked like the two teams were feeling each other out. Almost 14 minutes into the game, Hibbing scored the first goal of the game when Dallas Hoover scored for a 1-0 lead. Crookston was only able to get two shots on goal and the teams were playing relatively even until Hibbing scored again with less than five minutes left in the half and Ashton Mangrove scored for a 2-0 lead. Hibbing took the 2-0 lead into halftime.
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14
The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
CROOKSTON FOOTBALL GOES FOR THIRD WIN IN A ROW HOSTING WEST CENTRAL AREA
The Crookston Pirate football squad has been on a good ride lately with two wins in a row, outscoring Hawley and Frazee 74-32 in a pair of Section 8AA wins! The Pirates 2-2 on the year try to move over the five hundred mark when they host West Central Area/Ashby Knights. The Knights lost their first game of the year to #4 Barnesville they have won three in a row outscoring Staples-Motley, Pillager and Hawley, 118 to 46. Game time is 6:00 PM at the Crookston Football Field on the Minnesota Crookston campus and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 5:20 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show. It will also be on the internet where it can be heard world wide by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be on another KROX RADIO platform, VIDEO STREAMED by going to the link at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT RELEASE A LETTER ABOUT NEW STUDENT DATA PRIVACY BILL
The Crookston Public School District released a letter to families in the Crookston School District about the new student data privacy bill that was passed and how it will affect the School District and its students. The letter can be seen below- Dear District Parents/Families:. The Crookston Public School District...
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD OPEN HOUSE AND OTHER ACTIVITIES FOR FIRE PREVENTION WEEK
The East Grand Forks Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. “Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on an early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.
GRAND FORKS RAILROAD CROSSINGS ON THE MILL SPUR LINE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY
The Grand Forks Road Crews announced that the railroad crossings at 7th Ave. N. and 10th Ave. N. on the Mill Spur line will be closed starting Monday, October 3, 2022. The closures are to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews to make repairs at both of these crossings. The...
OTTERTAIL POWER COMPANY WILL HAVE DAVEY RESOURCE GROUP ACCESS CUSTOMER’S PROPERTIES FOR ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM ASSESTS INVENTORY
In June of 2021, the OtterTail Power Company began a complete inventory of its electric distribution system assets, which include telephone poles, meters, transformers, and other connected devices. The inventory consists of them taking photos of some assets and access to customer properties and their rights-of-way throughout their service area. This collection effort is important to their future technology advancements and asset replacements to prevent outages and help them respond to outages better.
