The Crookston Pirate football squad has been on a good ride lately with two wins in a row, outscoring Hawley and Frazee 74-32 in a pair of Section 8AA wins! The Pirates 2-2 on the year try to move over the five hundred mark when they host West Central Area/Ashby Knights. The Knights lost their first game of the year to #4 Barnesville they have won three in a row outscoring Staples-Motley, Pillager and Hawley, 118 to 46. Game time is 6:00 PM at the Crookston Football Field on the Minnesota Crookston campus and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 5:20 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show. It will also be on the internet where it can be heard world wide by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. The game will also be on another KROX RADIO platform, VIDEO STREAMED by going to the link at the top of this page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO