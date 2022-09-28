In 2024, a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program. Currently, consumers in California pay 5 cents per 12-ounce bottle or can and 10 cents per 24-ounces. The new law will include a 25 cent deposit and refund for wine and distilled spirits sold in a box, bag or pouch.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO