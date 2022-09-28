Read full article on original website
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Wine and Liquor Bottles Added to California Recycling Rebate Program
In 2024, a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program. Currently, consumers in California pay 5 cents per 12-ounce bottle or can and 10 cents per 24-ounces. The new law will include a 25 cent deposit and refund for wine and distilled spirits sold in a box, bag or pouch.
eastcountytoday.net
Governor Newsom Signs Law Expanding Farmworker Union Rights
SACRAMENTO – This week, alongside advocates and farmworkers outside the State Capitol, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers. This follows the Governor, United Farm Workers (UFW), and the California Labor Federation having agreed in a letter on clarifying language to be passed during next year’s legislative session to address Governor Newsom’s concerns around implementation and voting integrity.
Comments / 0