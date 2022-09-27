Read full article on original website
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement
The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
atozsports.com
Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years
The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'
Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
SFGate
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
atozsports.com
Saints fans are given zero closure concerning Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are in the middle of a massive waiting game. They are waiting for legal action concerning his arrest in February. Lawyers are still trying to iron out details. As time goes by, a suspension this season for Kamara becomes less and...
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday
One of the top wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly missed Thursday's practice session. According to Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, Valdes-Scantling did not participate due to an abdominal issue. He joined running back Ronald Jones (illness) and Harrison Butker (ankle) on the sidelines. Signed by the Chiefs in...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Jalen Hurts admits he owes thanks to an unlikely person
Jalen Hurts wasn’t brought into the NFL under ideal circumstances. Philadelphia had no idea what direction it was taking as an organization. And it was caught in an area of trying to compete, despite not having the right tools. Nonetheless, when Hurts arrived, he didn’t complain. He went to work.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
