New York City, NY

NBC Sports

Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line

The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more

The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Reunion with Vesey Would Be Perfect Motte Replacement

Much has changed since Jimmy Vesey’s celebrated arrival with the New York Rangers six years ago, the winger having spurned not one but two teams to make his way to Broadway as a highly sought-after free-agent prospect out of Harvard. Back then, it looked as if the Blueshirts had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers

Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Journeyman Player May Have Found a Home With the Boston Bruins

This will be a crucial start to the season for the Boston Bruins. They will be without three key players in Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk to begin the year. But with pre-season underway and players fighting for available roster spots, one name has started to turn heads during these exhibition games. A journeyman across the professional hockey world – Bruins forward AJ Greer.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason

At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
NHL
NHL

Devils Take First Game of Home-and-Home vs. Rangers | GAME STORY

Wood, Hamilton, Bastian, Tatar and Haula all score in victory as Devils move to 3-0 in preseason play. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And thankfully so for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. After conceding the first goal of the game to the Rangers, a...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22

The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games

The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More

A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced

Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

