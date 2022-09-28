Read full article on original website
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice.
NBC Sports
Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line
The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Reunion with Vesey Would Be Perfect Motte Replacement
Much has changed since Jimmy Vesey’s celebrated arrival with the New York Rangers six years ago, the winger having spurned not one but two teams to make his way to Broadway as a highly sought-after free-agent prospect out of Harvard. Back then, it looked as if the Blueshirts had...
Yardbarker
Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers
Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
lastwordonsports.com
Journeyman Player May Have Found a Home With the Boston Bruins
This will be a crucial start to the season for the Boston Bruins. They will be without three key players in Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk to begin the year. But with pre-season underway and players fighting for available roster spots, one name has started to turn heads during these exhibition games. A journeyman across the professional hockey world – Bruins forward AJ Greer.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafreniere fine after slapshot, NHL salary cap going up, and more
The New York Rangers fell to the Boston Bruins in OT on Tuesday night, but avoided a catastrophe to Alexis Lafreniere. With 5:50 left in regulation, Hunter Skinner’s point shot caught Lafreniere low and sent him hobbling in pain to the bench. The Rangers first overall pick in 2020 was wincing and saying, “My foot. My foot,” to trainer Jim Ramsey.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason
At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
NBC Sports
Greer is exactly what Bruins need from their fourth line this season
It won't take A.J. Greer long to become a Boston Bruins fan favorite if he earns a spot on the NHL roster for Opening Night. And at this rate, it would be pretty surprising if the 25-year-old forward failed to make the team. Greer, who signed a two-year deal with...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
NHL・
NHL
Devils Take First Game of Home-and-Home vs. Rangers | GAME STORY
Wood, Hamilton, Bastian, Tatar and Haula all score in victory as Devils move to 3-0 in preseason play. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And thankfully so for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. After conceding the first goal of the game to the Rangers, a...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
Yardbarker
Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games
The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More
A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
