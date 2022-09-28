ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Pumpkin Fest featuring big gourds and more underway in Temecula

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
The Pumpkin Festival takes place annually at Peltzer Farms in Temecula. | Photo courtesy of Peltzer Farms

For the next four-and-a-half weeks, the autumn season will be celebrated at Peltzer Farms in Temecula, where visitors can pick up a huge pumpkin, watch pig races, enjoy a petting zoo and take minitrain rides.

The annual Pumpkin Festival is a tradition that was inaugurated by the Peltzer family in 2007.

The Pumpkin Fest officially started last weekend and will continue until Halloween.

Visitors can stop by an open-air market and buy gourds as large as 100 pounds, according to organizers. Corn, squash and other vegetables will also be available to purchase.

The Peltzer family’s winery will be open for business most days during the fest, featuring products straight from the 25-acre vineyard.

There will be pony rides and short trips aboard a 12-passenger train daily, organizers said.

A giant mound of hay for kids to romp on and a petting zoo filled with goats, sheep, ponies and other animals are also among the down-home attractions.

The farm’s unique tractor collection will be on display daily.

Entrance fees are $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends, though children under 2 years old are admitted free. Additional charges apply for some attractions.

More information is available at www.peltzerfarms.com.

