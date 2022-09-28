ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's every song and special guest appearance from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles

By Fraser Lewry
 3 days ago

It's less than a month since London's Wembley Stadium reverberated to the astonishingly successful sounds of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert , and today it was Los Angeles' turn.

Taking to the stage after Violet Grohl had opened proceedings with a stirring version of Leonard Cohen's classic Hallelujah , Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl addressed the crowd at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, taking a few moments to explain what it was all about.

“This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud," said Grohl. "That dude could make you fuckin’ smile and laugh and dance and sing. It’s gonna be a long fuckin’ night.”

Below is a list of every song played during the six hour show, as well as every special guest who made an appearance to honour Hawkins, who died in March .

The Taylor Hawkins tribute show from Wembley Stadium, London, is available to watch on-demand with a Paramount+ subscription.

Taylor Hawkins tribute show Los Angeles setlist

Violet Grohl and Alain Johannes
1. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett with Travis Barker plus Foo Fighters
2. Cherry Bomb (Runaways cover)
3. Bad Reputation

Chevy Metal
4. Riff Raff (AC/DC cover)
5. Owner Of A Lonely Heart (Yes cover) (ft. Jon Davison)
6. "Heroes" (David Bowie cover) (ft. Kesha)

Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins
7. Range Rover Bitch (Taylor Hawkins cover)
8. It's Over
9. Something About You (Level 42 cover) (ft. Mark King)
10. I Believe In A Thing Called Love (The Darkness cover)

James Gang
11. Walk Away
12. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind
13. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl)

Mark Ronson/Andrew Watt/Roger Manning/Dave Grohl
14. Right On Down The Line (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures/Greg Kurstin
15. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)
16. Dead End Friends
17. Long Slow Goodbye (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen/Josh Freese/Justin Hawkins/Dave Grohl
18. Panama (Van Halen cover)
19. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard/Foo Fighters
20. Rock Of Ages
21. Photograph (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Nikki Sixx/Tommy Lee/Derek Day/Foo Fighters
22. Live Wire
23. Home Sweet Home

Elliot Easton/Foo Fighters/Josh Homme
24. Shake It Up (The Cars cover)
25. Just What I Needed

Nancy Wilson/Pink/Foo Fighters/John Theodore
26. Barracuda (Heart cover)

Stewart Copeland/Foo Fighters
27. Next to You (The Police cover)
28. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police cover) (ft. Jon Davison)

Alanis Morissette/Chris Chaney/Chad Smith/Foo Fighters
29. You Oughta Know

Sebastian Bach/Geezer Butler/Lars Ulrich
30. Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)
31. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Rush
32. 2112 Part I: Overture (ft. Dave Grohl)
33. Working Man (ft. Chad Smith)
34. YYZ (ft. Danny Carey)

Matt Cameron/Kim Thayil/Krist Novoselic/Taylor Momsen/Pat Smear/Dave Grohl
35. The Day I Tried To Live (Soundgarden cover)
36. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Queen/Foo Fighters
37. We Will Rock You
38. I'm In Love With My Car (ft. Rufus Taylor)
39. Under Pressure (ft. Justin Hawkins)
40. Somebody To Love (ft. Pink)
41. Love Of My Life

Foo Fighters
42. All My Life
43. The Pretender (ft. Pink)
44. Walk (with ft. Barker)
45. Low (with ft. Cameron)
46. This Is A Call (ft. Brad Wilk)
47. The Sky Is a Neighborhood (ft. Pat Wilson)
48. Creep (Radiohead cover - ft. Dave Chapelle)
49. Run (ft. Omar Hakim)
50. Best Of You (ft. Rufus Taylor)
51. My Hero (ft. Shane Hawkins)
52. I'll Stick Around (ft. Shane Hawkins)
53. Everlong (ft. Chad Smith)

