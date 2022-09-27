Read full article on original website
A class of best friends that helped reshape and redefine Concordia Volleyball
It’s no coincidence that the active string of national tournament berths for the Concordia University Volleyball program began in 2019. That’s when a transcendent class of freshmen entered the program. At the time, coaches Ben and Angie Boldt were still in the process of establishing a culture and an identity that they believed would transform an outfit that had its work cut out for it within the NAIA’s toughest volleyball conference. It started with the idea that champions should act like champions before becoming champions.
Senior day celebration to highlight weekend at home
SEWARD, Neb. – After two road outings last week, the sixth-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team is looking forward to a pair of weekend home matches. The red-hot Bulldogs will welcome Briar Cliff (Friday) and Morningside (Saturday) to Friedrich Arena. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad is 4-0 at home this season and carries an overall mark of 14-1 (5-1 GPAC). As a highlight of the weekend, Concordia will celebrate six seniors prior to Saturday’s match.
Season's first loss endured at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. – More missed opportunities offensively and a rough stretch in the middle of the second half made the difference in another frustrating result for the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team. For the first time this season, the Bulldogs have tasted defeat. Host Midland earned a 3-1 victory over Concordia in action that took place at Heedum Field in Fremont, Neb., on Wednesday (Sept. 28).
Bulldogs hold off Midland, pull out another one-goal win
FREMONT, Neb. – The Concordia University Men’s Soccer team has plenty of experience now in these nip and tuck GPAC battles. In a fourth-straight conference game decided by a single goal, the Bulldogs prevailed at Midland, 3-2, on Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening. Twice Concordia pushed its advantage to two goals (2-0 and 3-1) before the host Warriors tightened things back up. Both teams went scoreless over the final 14 minutes as the Bulldogs saw out the road win.
Freiberg collects second straight GPAC weekly honor
SEWARD, Neb. – A strong fall keeps getting better for Kylahn Freiberg. With Wednesday (Sept. 28)’s announcement from the conference, Freiberg has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Runner of the Week for the second straight time. The native of Nampa, Idaho, has been the top runner at each of this season’s three meets for Head Coach Matt Beisel’s 17th-ranked Bulldogs.
