Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

The much-hyped US edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert is currently wrapping up at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, and there are already a host of major talking points taken from the show.

Taking place a couple of weeks after London's Wembley Stadium hosted an epic and truly historic tribute show of its own, the concert has seen members of Foo Fighters, Queen , Queens Of The Stone Age, Rush , Def Leppard, Soundgarden and more unite to pay tribute to Foos drummer Hawkins, who died suddenly this year aged 50.

One standout performer who surprised many (though it really wouldn't have been a surprise to anyone who has happened to catch her high-octane live shows in the past) was pop superstar Pink, who made a number of appearances throughout the evening. Smashing through a rollocking version of Foo Fighters classic The Pretender near the end of the gig, Pink also teamed up with the Foos and Heart's Nancy Wilson for a brilliant version of the latter's anthem, Barracuda .

Her biggest moment of the night, though, came when she united with Queen (plus some Foos members) for a stirring cover of Queen's iconic Somebody To Love - the song that Taylor Hawkins would sing himself when Foo Fighters covered the track in years gone by.

Pink's performances have received rave reviews, and while there is as of yet no official footage being shared from the show, you can watch some decent fan-filmed videos below to get a good idea of just how well she nailed it. Again, we shouldn't be surprised - Pink has been covering Queen songs at her own shows for years.

Check them out below, and come to Loudersound.com soon for the full setlist from the Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Show, including every song played and every special guest appearance.

The Taylor Hawkins tribute show from Wembley Stadium, London, is available to watch on-demand with a Paramount+ subscription.

