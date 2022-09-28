ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HuEk_0iDFDEsO00

The much-hyped US edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert is currently wrapping up at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, and there are already a host of major talking points taken from the show.

Taking place a couple of weeks after London's Wembley Stadium hosted an epic and truly historic tribute show of its own, the concert has seen members of Foo Fighters, Queen , Queens Of The Stone Age, Rush , Def Leppard, Soundgarden and more unite to pay tribute to Foos drummer Hawkins, who died suddenly this year aged 50.

One standout performer who surprised many (though it really wouldn't have been a surprise to anyone who has happened to catch her high-octane live shows in the past) was pop superstar Pink, who made a number of appearances throughout the evening. Smashing through a rollocking version of Foo Fighters classic The Pretender near the end of the gig, Pink also teamed up with the Foos and Heart's Nancy Wilson for a brilliant version of the latter's anthem, Barracuda .

Her biggest moment of the night, though, came when she united with Queen (plus some Foos members) for a stirring cover of Queen's iconic Somebody To Love - the song that Taylor Hawkins would sing himself when Foo Fighters covered the track in years gone by.

Pink's performances have received rave reviews, and while there is as of yet no official footage being shared from the show, you can watch some decent fan-filmed videos below to get a good idea of just how well she nailed it. Again, we shouldn't be surprised - Pink has been covering Queen songs at her own shows for years.

Check them out below, and come to Loudersound.com soon for the full setlist from the Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Show, including every song played and every special guest appearance.

The Taylor Hawkins tribute show from Wembley Stadium, London, is available to watch on-demand with a Paramount+ subscription.

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
