BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: PM Liz Truss vows to fight closure
Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to do all she can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October. Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives....
BBC
Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved
Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
Brassed off! Welsh Labour government is accused of 'endorsing' horn band that blasts out 'toxic' anti-English and anti-Tory messages after awarding them £17,000 taxpayer-funded grant
The Welsh Labour government have been accused of 'endorsing' brass band run by Welsh football fans blasting out 'abusive and toxic' anti-Tory and anti-English messages by Welsh Tories in a row over a £17,000 taxpayer grant. The Barry Horns - named after the former Wales footballer Barry Horne -...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs
A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
As Liz Truss scraps smart motorways, what will it mean for drivers?
Smart motorways have proved highly controversial since they were introduced in 2006. The aim is to create much-needed capacity to reduce congestion on key areas of the UK’s constrained road network.But the removal of the normal hard shoulder – the lane on the nearside of most motorways that is normally restricted to emergency use – has been blamed for causing the deaths of motorists who run into difficulties.The prime minister has vowed to scrap smart motorways. But what will that mean for motorists – and road safety?What is a smart motorway?A stretch of especially busy motorway where traffic management methods are...
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
BBC
Garden rubbish fees considered in Shropshire waste revamp
Plans have been put forward to reduce waste in Shropshire where people have left out nearly the most amount of rubbish for collection in England. In 2020/21 the average resident generated 535kg, the second largest figure among authorities, and 138kg above average, Shropshire Council said. Initiatives may include community composting...
BBC
Salford housing boss warns of homelessness 'tidal wave'
A "tidal wave" of homelessness could hit Salford in coming months as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, a housing boss has warned. The city's head of supported housing Rachel Connelly spoke out after data revealed the number of families at risk of homelessness in England had risen by almost a quarter in the last year.
BBC
Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unite union suspends strike action
Unite the Union has suspended strike action at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. The industrial action began on 8 September in a row over pay. Unite says it will consult its members and other trade unions on the latest pay offer but there are no further details at this stage on what that offer is.
BBC
Dover summer queue warning under new EU border system
Holidaymakers and lorries could face long queues at the Port of Dover when the EU's new border control IT system comes in, the port's boss has warned. The Entry/Exit System, or EES, is due to be introduced at the end of May. People entering the bloc from non-EU countries will...
