Smart motorways have proved highly controversial since they were introduced in 2006. The aim is to create much-needed capacity to reduce congestion on key areas of the UK’s constrained road network.But the removal of the normal hard shoulder – the lane on the nearside of most motorways that is normally restricted to emergency use – has been blamed for causing the deaths of motorists who run into difficulties.The prime minister has vowed to scrap smart motorways. But what will that mean for motorists – and road safety?What is a smart motorway?A stretch of especially busy motorway where traffic management methods are...

TRAFFIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO