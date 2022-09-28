ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

How to help: Tampa Bay groups sending aid to Southwest Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers and organizations across the Bay Area are stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In Hillsborough County, Feeding Tampa Bay held a "mega" food pantry, with enough to serve 700 families. Hundreds of cars piled into the parking lot at Hillsborough Community College, each with someone inside who has a story of need. Each gathered 30 lbs. of ready-to-eat meals.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
Marco Island, FL
fox13news.com

How did Hurricane Ian impact the Gulf, Tampa Bay fish?

After Hurricane Ian, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says the most they’ve seen is a lot of sand. It’ll take a few days for the water to calm down and clear up from stirring up sand, the fish will be more active.
ENVIRONMENT
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Survivor's guilt after Hurricane Ian

Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged.
ENVIRONMENT
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian Tracker: Here is what to expect across Tampa Bay, SW Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is jogging closer to the southwest coast of Florida and will make landfall Wednesday. Despite the track shifting, the massive storm's wind bands will still reach Tampa Bay. It extends past the east coast of the state and to the Atlantic Ocean. The strongest impacts will occur in southwest Florida, flipping those projections from Tampa Bay just over a day ago to the Punta Gorda area.
FLORIDA STATE

