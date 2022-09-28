Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Double Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
In a saucepan, mix Coca-Cola, oil, butter and cocoa. Bring to a boil. In another bowl, combine sugar, flour and salt. Pour the boiling cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well. Add the eggs, buttermilk, soda and vanilla and mix well. Pour mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan. Cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.
Glazed Butter Cake Recipe
While butter cake is a classic American dessert, it's based on the traditional English pound cake. Butter cake is a delicious but surprisingly light confection, especially when you consider the fact that butter is the prime ingredient. Recipe creator Jennine Rye adds a nice glaze that makes this an even better version of a plain butter cake. Or at least this recipe makes a version that's sweeter and more distinct, even if it does add a little extra cooking compared to a basic butter cake recipe.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recipesgram.com
Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)
This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake
If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon
From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
recipesgram.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
moneysavingmom.com
Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
Homemade sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles
Homemade sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles/Gin Lee. This recipe makes about three and a half dozen cookies, depending on the size of your cookie cutters. Once they're baked and allowed to cool, you can add decorative frosting on them. They're yummy either way. This is the same recipe that I make Halloween shaped cookies from and instead of using the rainbow sprinkles, I use Halloween sprinkles.
Blue Corn, Cherry, and Chocolate Chip Cookies
With a soft interior that has a hint of almond flavor, these fresh cherry–studded cookies are not only colorful but also incredibly delicious. "After developing dozens of cookie recipes for All Day Baby, I find that the formula for a well-received cookie is to incorporate familiarity with the somewhat unusual," says 2021 F&W Best New Chef Thessa Diadem of All Day Baby in Los Angeles, who shared her Blue Corn and Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe with Food & Wine. "These cookies use blue corn flour, which makes them nutty and hearty. Cherry and chocolate is a classic combination that I love and that works well with blue corn. These cookies are best served warm and are absolutely perfect with a cup of coffee or Mexican hot chocolate." The dough does not need to be refrigerated before baking the cookies, making them a quick sweet treat.
Food Beast
The Cheesecake Factory Loads Up Their Massive Menu With New Special Items
The Cheesecake Factory menu is legendary for its encyclopedic offerings and is a place where cravings of all kinds go to be satisfied. It’s been giving ‘something for everyone’ vibes since forever, so when we heard that they have a new special menu, there was little room for doubt that we’d be experiencing that same energy.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
Comments / 0