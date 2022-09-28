With a soft interior that has a hint of almond flavor, these fresh cherry–studded cookies are not only colorful but also incredibly delicious. "After developing dozens of cookie recipes for All Day Baby, I find that the formula for a well-received cookie is to incorporate familiarity with the somewhat unusual," says 2021 F&W Best New Chef Thessa Diadem of All Day Baby in Los Angeles, who shared her Blue Corn and Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe with Food & Wine. "These cookies use blue corn flour, which makes them nutty and hearty. Cherry and chocolate is a classic combination that I love and that works well with blue corn. These cookies are best served warm and are absolutely perfect with a cup of coffee or Mexican hot chocolate." The dough does not need to be refrigerated before baking the cookies, making them a quick sweet treat.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO