Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Florida governor gives update on Ian's damage
In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted on Thursday involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams. "As of 6 a.m., there are about 1.9 million people, or customers, without power," DeSantis said Friday.
heraldcourier.com
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of...
heraldcourier.com
Ian makes landfall again, now in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph on Friday afternoon. Ian...
heraldcourier.com
Pockets of high COVID transmissions remain, but cases are declining in most of the region
This region contains nearly all of the pockets of high COVID-19 community levels in Tennessee and Virginia, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday rated Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee with high rates of disease transmissibility. They are the only ones in Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Rescuers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, other states and counties were racing against the clock as the sun was about to set Thursday in North Port, to help families stranded in their own homes surrounded by streets that had turned into canals. The city...
heraldcourier.com
Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days. “We want to...
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee gov appoints labor, workforce development head
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Deniece Thomas' appointment is effective Friday. She succeeds Jeff McCord, who left to become president of Northeast State Community College. Thomas has been deputy commissioner and has been...
heraldcourier.com
New US attorney for west Tennessee gets sworn in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — West Tennessee has a new top federal prosecutor. Kevin Ritz was sworn in Wednesday as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, according to a Department of Justice news release. The district includes the cities of Memphis and Jackson, in addition to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after...
heraldcourier.com
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown...
heraldcourier.com
Local forecast for Ian remains basically unchanged
As Hurricane Ian makes its way across South Carolina, Tim Doyle, a National Weather Service meteorologist based out of Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities could see winds up to 50 mph. “The winds might be more of an impact than the rain because the amounts are not as high as...
heraldcourier.com
People trapped, 2M without power after Ian swamps SW Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors caught in Hurricane Ian waves off Outer Banks
Coast Guard crews rescued four mariners in a sailboat caught in heavy seas Thursday churned by Hurricane Ian off the Outer Banks. The boat, named the Catalyst, was overwhelmed by 12-14 foot waves around noon at Oregon Inlet and unable to make its way to safe harbor, the Coast Guard said in a Facebook post.
heraldcourier.com
Ian's heavy rain coming to Virginia
After briefly dipping below hurricane status as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Hurricane Ian will come onshore for the second time during Friday. The center will come inland along the South Carolina coast. Unlike the first landfall near Fort Myers, Fla., winds will not be as strong, but they will...
heraldcourier.com
Thursday morning tropical update: Ian to bring heavy rain to Virginia
Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints 2 district criminal court judges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked two new judges to serve on district criminal courts. The Republican announced Wednesday that he has appointed Amanda B. Dunn to the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court in Hamilton County and Hector Sanchez to the 6th Judicial District Criminal Court in Knox County.
heraldcourier.com
Music in the Castle plans to march on Saturday
The 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band festival is still on for Saturday at Tennessee High School. “It is very unlikely the event will be canceled,” David F. Semones, Tennessee High’s director of bands, said on Thursday. “We are closely monitoring the weather and remnants of...
heraldcourier.com
Less rain but more wind from Ian projected to start Friday and continue into Saturday
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward South Carolina, Brandon Wasilewski, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities should begin receiving heavy rain from the storm Friday night that will continue into Saturday. “Based on the change in the track and really just the timing...
heraldcourier.com
Tropical storm warning issued as North Carolina coast braces for Ian’s wind and rain
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood advisory goes into effect...
heraldcourier.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. September XX, 2022. Do you like the way government is operating? Think it’s an absolute mess? You can have your say in November, but only if you are registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is rapidly approaching – Oct. 11.
Comments / 0