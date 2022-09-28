ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

heraldcourier.com

Florida governor gives update on Ian's damage

In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted on Thursday involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams. "As of 6 a.m., there are about 1.9 million people, or customers, without power," DeSantis said Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of...
FLORIDA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Ian makes landfall again, now in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph on Friday afternoon. Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Pockets of high COVID transmissions remain, but cases are declining in most of the region

This region contains nearly all of the pockets of high COVID-19 community levels in Tennessee and Virginia, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday rated Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee with high rates of disease transmissibility. They are the only ones in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Rescuers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, other states and counties were racing against the clock as the sun was about to set Thursday in North Port, to help families stranded in their own homes surrounded by streets that had turned into canals. The city...
FLORIDA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days. “We want to...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee gov appoints labor, workforce development head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Deniece Thomas' appointment is effective Friday. She succeeds Jeff McCord, who left to become president of Northeast State Community College. Thomas has been deputy commissioner and has been...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

New US attorney for west Tennessee gets sworn in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — West Tennessee has a new top federal prosecutor. Kevin Ritz was sworn in Wednesday as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, according to a Department of Justice news release. The district includes the cities of Memphis and Jackson, in addition to a...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits face scrutiny after a high-profile killing. The news comes just weeks after...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown...
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

Local forecast for Ian remains basically unchanged

As Hurricane Ian makes its way across South Carolina, Tim Doyle, a National Weather Service meteorologist based out of Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities could see winds up to 50 mph. “The winds might be more of an impact than the rain because the amounts are not as high as...
ENVIRONMENT
heraldcourier.com

People trapped, 2M without power after Ian swamps SW Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever...
FLORIDA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors caught in Hurricane Ian waves off Outer Banks

Coast Guard crews rescued four mariners in a sailboat caught in heavy seas Thursday churned by Hurricane Ian off the Outer Banks. The boat, named the Catalyst, was overwhelmed by 12-14 foot waves around noon at Oregon Inlet and unable to make its way to safe harbor, the Coast Guard said in a Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
heraldcourier.com

Ian's heavy rain coming to Virginia

After briefly dipping below hurricane status as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Hurricane Ian will come onshore for the second time during Friday. The center will come inland along the South Carolina coast. Unlike the first landfall near Fort Myers, Fla., winds will not be as strong, but they will...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Thursday morning tropical update: Ian to bring heavy rain to Virginia

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints 2 district criminal court judges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked two new judges to serve on district criminal courts. The Republican announced Wednesday that he has appointed Amanda B. Dunn to the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court in Hamilton County and Hector Sanchez to the 6th Judicial District Criminal Court in Knox County.
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Music in the Castle plans to march on Saturday

The 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band festival is still on for Saturday at Tennessee High School. “It is very unlikely the event will be canceled,” David F. Semones, Tennessee High’s director of bands, said on Thursday. “We are closely monitoring the weather and remnants of...
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. September XX, 2022. Do you like the way government is operating? Think it’s an absolute mess? You can have your say in November, but only if you are registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is rapidly approaching – Oct. 11.
KENTUCKY STATE

