Read full article on original website
Related
Farm and Dairy
Kartoffelpuffer (Potato Pancakes)
Place potatoes in a paper towel, squeeze out moisture and place in mixing bowl. Add flour, eggs, butter, onion, chives, salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupfuls into oil and flatten slightly. Fry on both sides until golden brown. Top...
Real Simple
Chicken Paprikash Soup
Traditionally, chicken paprikash is a Hungarian dish flavored with sweet paprika. It's made by browning chicken and onions in bacon drippings before braising them in chicken stock and using the cooking liquid to make a sour cream-based sauce. In this weeknight rendition, you'll turn those flavors into a warming soup. Red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and paprika make up the base for a broth to cook egg noodles in. Use leftover chicken, or better yet, store-bought rotisserie chicken, to get this satisfying chicken noodle soup on the table faster than you can get everyone seated.
Farm and Dairy
Brats & Kraut
In a large chicken fryer skillet, fry bacon and onion over medium heat. Add pack of your favorite brats and brown. Remove brats from pan and along with any bacon fat, your preference. Add sauerkraut and cook until browned, about 15 minutes. Add apple and brown sugar. Stir well. In...
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Claudia Roden’s recipe for roast belly of pork with baked apples
The crisp crackling and layers of fat in this roast keep the meat meltingly succulent as it cooks. Make sure the butcher has removed the ribs and scored the skin with deep cuts that go right down to the fat. In Asturias, they serve pork with apple puree or whole...
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
What to Eat With Spaghetti Squash: 4 Types of Meats and Recipes
Here's a list of what to eat with spaghetti squash, including the best recipes to pair with the veggie. Spaghetti squash goes well with many types of meats.
This Spaghetti With Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Makes For An Easy Weeknight Dinner
The weather doesn’t reflect it sometimes, but fall is on the way. And at my house, that means pasta and red wine season is just around the corner. Until then, this pasta recipe from EatingWell makes the best of this in-between time: It features fresh spinach and a bright sun-dried tomato cream sauce over hearty spaghetti.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm and Dairy
German Chocolate Cake
1 tsp. instant espresso powder (optional, but recommended) CAKE: Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray two 9-inch cake pans with nonstick cooking spray, line the bottom of each pan with parchment paper and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda,...
Farm and Dairy
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Taste Food: Lean into fall with braised lamb meatballs
It’s officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy, and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting — just like that sweater you’re about to put on. Meatballs are also universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with “meat” being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller...
Outside Online
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
msn.com
Salmon, lentils and bacon team beautifully in slow-cooked dinner
Fish typically does not require a lengthy cooking time, which makes it both tricky and ideal to serve when hosting friends and family at home. However, that same short cooking time means it’s easy to overcook fish. And no one wants to serve or eat dry, overcooked fish. Slow-baking and slow cooking could prove the best of both worlds for cooks who want to serve fish but avoid overcooking it.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
Comments / 0