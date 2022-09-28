All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.

