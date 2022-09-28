This Homemade White Bread takes is a great home recipe for beginners and novice bakers. It has a light and fluffy texture and tastes so good!. I used to be so intimidated to make bread. Anything that had yeast in it seemed like a lot of work and had too many ways I could mess it up! So, with a lot of practice over the years, I've learned to streamline recipes and lay it out in a way that everyone, even the most inexperienced cooks, can easily learn how to make fresh bread. This Homemade White Bread is my go-to recipe for a delicious and easy bread. If you are scared of using yeast, don't be! I'll show you below exactly on how to make this Homemade White Bread recipe so you won't feel intimidated and you can have a nice fluffy loaf of bread whenever you want!

