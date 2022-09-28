ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments

A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend

“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside

GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Construction Breaks Ground on The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center in Connecticut

Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, recently celebrated the commencement of construction for The Crossings at the Fairfield Metro Center in Fairfield, Connecticut. The complex will include five residential buildings, 357 apartments, a new 118-key hotel, more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, roughly 50,000 square feet of office space, and parking areas for residents and guests.
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area

High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. Considering a private school for your child? Luckily, there are many high school options in Westchester and the surrounding area where you can find specialized programs, language-based schools, multi-learning options, and more to help get your child on the right track for college. Below, we are sharing a comprehensive list of high schools options to make your planning a little easier.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Officials: 88-year-old woman found safe in Redding following Silver Alert

Officials say an 88-year-old woman was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Friday. Margaret Barton, also known as 'Peggy' wandered from Meadow Ridge Senior Housing around 2:30 a.m. but was later found safe on the campus. Barton's disappearance prompted a Silver Alert and a brief search before she...
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rye

Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester. Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. The MTA Police are investigating...
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
