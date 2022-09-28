Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
ctexaminer.com
Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments
A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
Register Citizen
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground on The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center in Connecticut
Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, recently celebrated the commencement of construction for The Crossings at the Fairfield Metro Center in Fairfield, Connecticut. The complex will include five residential buildings, 357 apartments, a new 118-key hotel, more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, roughly 50,000 square feet of office space, and parking areas for residents and guests.
Register Citizen
Town officials find no evidence of further problems with parking passes for Greenwich Point
GREENWICH — After a Department of Parks and Recreation investigation, town officials said there is no evidence of any further incidents after a seasonal employee improperly took cash from a visitor to enter Greenwich Point. The employee, who has not been publicly identified, no longer works for the department,...
School bus, mini-bus crash injures 10 on NY-CT border
A school bus and a mini-bus collided on the Port Chester/Connecticut border Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Stamford's 'Oktoberfest in the Park' canceled for Saturday Oct. 1 due to rain, still on for Friday, Sept. 30
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stamford's Oktoberfest in the Park has canceled its Saturday date due to forecasted rain. The event, which is happening in Mill River Park, is still set to go on today, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parachute...
westchesterfamily.com
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. Considering a private school for your child? Luckily, there are many high school options in Westchester and the surrounding area where you can find specialized programs, language-based schools, multi-learning options, and more to help get your child on the right track for college. Below, we are sharing a comprehensive list of high schools options to make your planning a little easier.
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
News 12
Officials: 88-year-old woman found safe in Redding following Silver Alert
Officials say an 88-year-old woman was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Friday. Margaret Barton, also known as 'Peggy' wandered from Meadow Ridge Senior Housing around 2:30 a.m. but was later found safe on the campus. Barton's disappearance prompted a Silver Alert and a brief search before she...
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rye
Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester. Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. The MTA Police are investigating...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Stamford
Stamford police say a man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a motorcycle. Investigators say 84-year-old Gene Lepre of Stamford was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was struck.
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Woman Hit By Car In White Plains Critically Injured, Police Say
A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Westchester. The crash took place in White Plains around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue. According to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong, the woman was transported to Westchester...
Comments / 0