Nez Perce County, ID

Recent rains help tame area wildfires, but threat is not over

By Staff report
 3 days ago

Recent rains have limited activity and growth on wildfires in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and most road and trail closures have now been lifted.

But forest visitors are still urged to be cautious when in the forest because of the environmental damage from recent fires.

Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forest, said recently burned areas such as around Williams Creek near Orogrande can be unstable.

