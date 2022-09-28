ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wnky.com

LMPD, FBI warn of social media extortion scam targeting teens

LOUISIVILLE, Ky. – A social media warning has been issued after a social media scam. The Louisville Metro Police Department stated in a social media post that they and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are urging parents to monitor their children’s social media. LMPD calls it ‘sex-tortion’ because...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Childcare Worker Arrested

A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations in relation to an incident which occurred at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Flannery...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
wvih.com

Home Incarceration Officers Finds Guns, Drugs And Money

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers found guns, drugs and money during a home check. When the officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations

Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Charged With Arson

A man appeared in court Thursday for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. Louisville Metro Police said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his bedroom where...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Found Dead Near Jeffersontown

A man and woman was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning close to Jeffersontown. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was underway after the two were...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Large Drug Shipment Seized In Louisville

Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to kill more than 220,000 people. The shipment arrived from South Africa on September 21 and was seized and inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Charges Against Driver Dismissed

A man who was arrested after a crash on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace that injured four people on August 30 will not be facing any criminal charges. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran a red light, which caused the crash. Shively police said he then left the scene of the crash.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

