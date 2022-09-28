Read full article on original website
wnky.com
LMPD, FBI warn of social media extortion scam targeting teens
LOUISIVILLE, Ky. – A social media warning has been issued after a social media scam. The Louisville Metro Police Department stated in a social media post that they and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are urging parents to monitor their children’s social media. LMPD calls it ‘sex-tortion’ because...
wvih.com
Childcare Worker Arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations in relation to an incident which occurred at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Flannery...
Wave 3
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
wvih.com
Home Incarceration Officers Finds Guns, Drugs And Money
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers found guns, drugs and money during a home check. When the officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
k105.com
Louisville police seize nearly 18 lbs of cocaine, $100k in cash. 3 arrested.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a huge drug bust and seizure on social media on Wednesday. Louisville police said three people were arrested by the department’s Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad after officer’s seized 17.5 pounds of cocaine, approximately $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. The...
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
leoweekly.com
Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations
Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
wvih.com
Man Charged With Arson
A man appeared in court Thursday for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. Louisville Metro Police said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his bedroom where...
wvih.com
Two Found Dead Near Jeffersontown
A man and woman was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning close to Jeffersontown. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was underway after the two were...
wdrb.com
Louisville parent who boarded JCPS bus pleads guilty to terroristic threatening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parent who got on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and threatened students pleaded guilty in court Wednesday but he won't be facing any jail time. Delvante King pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. A judge ordered King to...
wvih.com
Large Drug Shipment Seized In Louisville
Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to kill more than 220,000 people. The shipment arrived from South Africa on September 21 and was seized and inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, according to a release.
wvih.com
Charges Against Driver Dismissed
A man who was arrested after a crash on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace that injured four people on August 30 will not be facing any criminal charges. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran a red light, which caused the crash. Shively police said he then left the scene of the crash.
wrtv.com
From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has released the full video of a brawl in which two Southern Indiana judges were wounded in a shooting outside a Downtown White Castle restaurant in 2019. The video was evidence in a grand jury and had been under seal for three years....
Wave 3
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
Wave 3
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
wdrb.com
Thief steals car keys from Louisville repair shop drop-off, drives away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman's car was dropped off to be repaired, but a thief got to the keys before her mechanic could. A male suspect stole a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Reece Service Center on Norris Place in the Deer Park neighborhood, near Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
