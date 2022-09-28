Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals the iconic TV series that inspired the Marvel Halloween special
Marvel Studios is treating us to the MCU’s very first Halloween special this October, which comes in the form of Werewolf by Night, naturally featuring the eponymous wolfman in his franchise debut. From the deliberately campy trailer, with its black and white cinematography and OTT tone, it’s abundantly clear that the special is a homage to classic monster movies. But it turns out that a legendary TV series was also a key influence on the standalone spookfest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue Hollywood’s most underrated franchise
The recent Planet of the Apes trilogy is one of the most consistently fun and thoughtful blockbuster franchise revivals in recent memory. Beginning in an understated fashion with Rupert Wyatt’s 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the series took off when The Batman director Matt Reeves grabbed the baton for 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes with an understated approach to post-apocalyptic action that never lost sight of the humanity in its story about a burgeoning ape society.
Collider
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
'Queer for Fear': From Dracula to Norman Bates, new docuseries brings horror out of the closet
Trying to explain why queer people love horror opens a haunted puzzle box of theories about otherness, sexual deviancy, subtext and camp, which is probably why it’s usually just accepted as gay gospel. But a new documentary series from the streaming service Shudder, “Queer for Fear,” sets the ambitious task of looking into the history of that unholy union, through conversations with creators, actors and personalities who have contributed to the genre’s recent body of work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All The Disney Animation Movies From 2011-2020, Ranked
The hits from Disney Animation Studios just kept on coming in the 2010s. Here are all the Disney Animation films from 2011-2020, ranked.
Collider
Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation
Creepshow has always promised that "it's the most fun you'll ever have being scared," whether you're watching either of the movies or the delightfully campy and creepy anthology series on Shudder. Now, people will have another way to experience the chills and thrills of Creepshow in a video game adaptation of the series, as announced by Variety.
wegotthiscovered.com
A contemptible superpowered calamity sucks the life out of streaming subscribers
As the single most popular and consistently bankable genre in the industry, the superhero movie has taken many shapes and forms since the boom really kicked off at the turn of the millennium. We’ve seen all-time greats and legendary disasters, and while it’s arguably not the worst tale of costumed crimefighting that’s ever been made, 2008’s Superhero Movie definitely dwells somewhere near the bottom of the pile.
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
10 classic Disney characters we want to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney fan’s dream come true. You build your own Disney village and hang out with your favorite Disney characters. However, the game is only in early access, and the available pool of Disney characters is limited. When the title first came out in early access, only characters from My Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, Tangled, and Wall-E were in the game. The title will quickly expand, and more characters end up being available. Iconic characters like Belle, Aladdin, Simba, and Scar are in the game’s files and will likely be part of the main game sooner rather than later. However, there are still some omissions we would love to see in the game at some point.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Best of the Martial Arts Films Free Online
Cast: John Saxon Bruce Lee Jackie Chan Sammo Hung Yuen Biao. The most explosive barehanded combat sequences ever filmed. An electrifying video of martial arts mastery and mayhem. This program takes a behind-the-scenes look at the weapons, the mystical eastern philosophy, and the incredible skills that have made martial arts films one of the most popular genres in the world today.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie gets an official title and a star of ‘The Witcher’
Following up one of the most acclaimed trilogies of the modern era is no easy task, especially when Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves combined to tell a fully story with a definitive conclusion across the acclaimed Planet of the Apes movies Rise, Dawn, and War. Of course, the fact that...
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
Polygon
Bullet Train’s two best blokes pal around in the jauntiest blooper reel
Bullet Train was one of this summer’s non-franchise delights, a violent action-comedy best described as John Wick by way of Looney Tunes. With its theatrical run now firmly behind it, the cinematic pain train from the director of Deadpool 2 is about to arrive at its next stop. A...
Collider
From 'Alice in Wonderland' to 'The Princess and the Frog': 10 Original Disney Movie Moral Lessons, Ranked From Worst to Best
Disney is a franchise like no other, presenting children with memorable characters, catchy songs, and moral lessons that shape their childhood. Disney’s moral lessons often capture a positive trait—and the wholesome "be yourself and be kind" vibe has won over viewers across generations, no matter which movies you watch. But, sometimes, our favorite stories don’t always tell good stories: whether intentions are misread or the subplots turned into lessons children probably shouldn’t follow.
Comments / 0