Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney fan’s dream come true. You build your own Disney village and hang out with your favorite Disney characters. However, the game is only in early access, and the available pool of Disney characters is limited. When the title first came out in early access, only characters from My Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, Tangled, and Wall-E were in the game. The title will quickly expand, and more characters end up being available. Iconic characters like Belle, Aladdin, Simba, and Scar are in the game’s files and will likely be part of the main game sooner rather than later. However, there are still some omissions we would love to see in the game at some point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO