Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more
A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will contain unreleased tracks, home demos and live recordings
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
According to Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Randy Rhoads "didn't have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen"
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about the rumoured beef between guitarists Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, who he describes as "rivals"
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Billie Joe Armstrong Wrote for Other Artists
Billie Joe Armstrong once asked his guitar teacher “How do you write a song?”. “All he said was, ‘It’s verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, verse, chorus,'” said Armstrong, ‘”mix it up any way you want.'”. Taking that advice and running with it on hits,...
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Catalogs to Concord Music Group
Phil Collins and Genesis have sold a portion of their music rights to Concord Music Group, Billboard and The Wall Street Journal report. The sale includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well as a portion of the group’s recorded music income streams and masters. Additionally, Collins’ solo music was also included in the deal, as well as Mike Rutherford’s output with his band, Mike & the Mechanics. The deal was reportedly valued at over $300 million.
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’
No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Soul Covers Album with Lead Single
Bruce Springsteen has been at it for over fifty years. As one of the originators of Heartland Rock, The Boss has become more than just a rock star. He and his music are cultural touchstones. So, far Springsteen has added to the soundtrack of America with 20 studio albums. Earlier today, he announced his 21st album.
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title
22 more days until Midnights. But to Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.” With this one, we now know five songs off the LP: “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Mastermind,” and “Midnight Rain,” which she revealed is track six earlier this week. This is Swift’s official tenth album, and follows the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) last year. It’s also her first album of new music...
Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”
The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
Yardbarker
The definitive Simon & Garfunkel playlist
20. "El Condor Pasa (If I Could)" We kick off this list with one of the more unique offerings from the legendary duo. "El Cóndor Pasa" is a Peruvian piece created in the early 1900s and meant for an orchestra setting. In the1960s, Andean folk group Los Incas incorporated the piece during a performance in Paris, which reportedly enamored Paul Simon. Simon & Garfunkel covered its version of Los Incas take for the iconic and chart-topping Bridge Over Troubled Water album from 1970. Perhaps it's an acquired listen for some of the duo's more pop-preferring fans, but worth the time, nonetheless.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review
The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Album ‘1989’ Has Spent More Weeks on the Billboard 200 Than ‘Fearless’ and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Combined
Taylor Swift has released many popular albums, but 'Fearless' and '1989' are two of the most loved. Learn how they stack up against one another.
Collection of Stars Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins at L.A. Show—Nancy Wilson, Dave Chappelle, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morissette and More
It was a star-studded event Tuesday night (September 27) at the Los Angeles Kia Forum during the second tribute show for the late-Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Big names were everywhere, from Heart’s Nancy Wilson and comedian Dave Chappelle to guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morissette, and many more.
The Glenn Hughes albums you should definitely own
Thirty years of hard-rocking, blues’n’funk alchemy has earned golden-throated bassist Glenn Hughes a place at the top table of British rock - and these are his best albums
