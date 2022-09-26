Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
(CNS) – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Police & SWAT Respond To Shots Fired Call | Moreno Valley
09.29.2022 | 3:55 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies and CalFire Riverside, Moreno Valley responded to a reported call for multiple shots fired. Multiple units responded as well as air support and SWAT. The property houses multiple homes and a farm. At this time it isn’t clear if anyone was taken into custody but police cleared the scene and at least one person was attended to by paramedics. At this time no more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHP Seeks Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Injury Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County, CA: The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run injury traffic collision on the westbound 210 Freeway in the city of Cucamonga. On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a two-vehicle hit-and-run traffic collision...
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
Fontana Herald News
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
onscene.tv
Large Fire Destroys 4 Homes Under Construction | Moreno Valley
09.26.2022 | 12:40 AM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to calls of a residential structure fire. When they arrived on scene they found 4 large homes that are currently under construction that were on fire. The quickly jumped into an offensive mode and attacked the fire from the ground and using 3 ladder trucks. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. All of the structures are a total loss. There were currently no residents living in the homes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley
A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm
(CNS) – A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast...
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained
One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino apartment complex criticized as ‘a dump site,’ but some residents have nowhere else to go
A makeshift apartment complex in San Bernardino is under intense scrutiny for conditions its tenants describe as deplorable. “A dump site, literally. All the black mold, there’s no cleaning crew here, our floors are coming up, our sinks don’t work, no hot water since I’ve been here,” said resident Tamerra Cantrell.
foxla.com
Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested
FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
z1077fm.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley – Investigation launched
Two men were shot and killed on Saturday, September 24th in Lucerne Valley. According to the sheriff’s press release – Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds near the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road around 9:22pm on Saturday (Sept 24). Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
mynewsla.com
Police: Drunk Driver Suspected in Three-Vehicle Collision in Menifee
A three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection that almost killed a motorist was triggered by the driver of an SUV who plowed through a stoplight while possibly drunk at the wheel, authorities said Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the...
