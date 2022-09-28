Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
clarkstonnews.com
Preserving Clarkston’s history
Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
clarkstonnews.com
Top finish for Clarkston marching band
The Clarkston High School Marching Band competed in the Lake Orion Dragon Invitational on Saturday and finished in first place in Flight I. They scored 72.00 and also won awards for best music and best visuals. “This was the first judged performance by the kids and they did a great...
clarkstonnews.com
Riding to grand champion finish
The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished as grand champion for District 11, D Division. The team competed in three district meets at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on September 10, 11 and 17. Clarkston is a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division D team, competing against teams from Bryon, Perry, Notre Dame Prep, Corunna, Chesaning, Flushing and Genesee in District 11. The team finished with a total of 288 points for grand champion. Bryon is the reserve champion with a second place finish with a total of 265 points.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Spinal Column
White Lake resident celebrates her 100th birthday
White Lake resident Ottie Kowalis celebrated 100th birthday at the Dublin Senior Center on September 20, 2022. Proclamations in her honor were made from the White Lake Township Board of Trustees, Oakland County commissioners, State Representative Matt Maddock, and State Senator Jim Runestad. Dublin staff members Director Kathy Gordinear (right) and Program Developer Carol Kehoe (left), were among those who celebrated with Ottie.
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
clarkstonnews.com
Enjoying the Taste
This past Sunday, the annual Taste of Clarkston event was held on Main Street in downtown Clarkston. The street was filled with people starting at noon as local restaurants and businesses set up booths and tents for the community to patronize. Pictured, from left, are Clarkston residents Joe Nelson, Ginny Nelson, Sarah Cole, Alya Cole, Kelsey Cole, Megan Cole, Wade Nelson, and Amy Nelson. See more photos inside this week’s print edition on page 31. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
See SAT scores for every Michigan school district
A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge
The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
abc12.com
Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Notice of registration for state general election, Nov. 8, 2022
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us.
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery
Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Oxford Township seeking bids for safety path maintenance
The Charter Township of Oxford is seeking bids for safety path maintenance. Complete Bid Documents are available at the Oxford Township Office. Bids are to be returned in a sealed envelope and addressed as follows:. Safety Path Maintenance Services Bid. Joseph G. Ferrari, Treasurer. Charter Township of Oxford. 300 Dunlap...
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
