Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstateny.com
Crises at Rikers and in housing asylum-seekers in NYC
New York City schools will soon get their very own “Chefs Council” composed of more than a dozen media personalities, activists and restaurant owners. The group will be tasked with creating over 100 plant-based, culturally relevant recipes to be tested in schools during the 2022-2023 school year. Helming this culinary delegation is celebrity chef and television personality Rachael Ray who will serve as the council’s chair. This type of initiative is something that’s long been championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Before he was mayor, Adams worked with his predecessor to implement Meatless Mondays in schools, and he spearheaded a resolution in 2019 that called on the Department of Education to remove processed meat from public school menus. Continuing in this stride, Adams rolled out weekly vegan school meals early in his tenure. The recipes developed by the Chefs Council will eventually be introduced as a monthly seasonal menu and the chefs will also train school cooks. Read on for more news.
cityandstateny.com
Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn is on a mission to make it safer to be pregnant in New York
In New York, a recent state Department of Health report found that Black women had a pregnancy-related mortality rate five times that of white women. It also found that nearly 4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 were preventable, and half of them were related to discrimination. Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, a Democrat representing the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Flatbush and Midwood, has made Black maternal health a legislative priority following the death of her prematurely born son six years ago.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Adams backs two bills aimed at curbing gun violence in NYC
The proposed new borders of Times Square. The bill is one of two that Mayor Eric Adams says he will sign to curb gun violence [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
cityandstateny.com
Mental health care on Rikers: New York’s largest psychiatric provider
Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide, which some people may find disturbing. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Those in New York City with mental health struggles can contact NYC Well at 1-888-NYC-WELL.
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC human rights officials are 'closely monitoring' allegations against the owner of a gay bar
New York City’s Commission on Human Rights says it is “closely monitoring” allegations of sexual misconduct and racial discrimination against Michael J. Cohen, who was long a gatekeeper in the city’s gay nightlife scene. NBC News reported last month that nine men had accused Cohen of...
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Silence is no answer on plight of horse-drawn carriages in NYC
It’s been several weeks since City & State called on policy makers to “stop the continued suffering of carriage horses.” So far, radio silence. I’m at a loss to understand why most City Council members are not supporting Intro 573, which would transition the horse-drawn carriages to electric carriages. To be clear, the Committee for Compassionate and Responsible Tourism, which I helped cofound, does not support the bill in its current form. It does not properly address the fate of the horses. It requires drivers to be paid prevailing wages, which is not how they traditionally work; and it has scant information about the electric carriages. But these issues can be remedied.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election
A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
NYC overhauls controversial schools admissions process for middle schools, selective high schools
Mere weeks before applications for middle and high schools open up to students, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday that the city is changing its controversial admissions process in an attempt to reward the highest academic achievers and increase transparency and fairness beginning in the 2023-2024 enrollment cycle.
cityandstateny.com
Mark Levine wants Democrats to run up the score in Manhattan
Amid the hand wringing about the city’s restaurants moving up their closing times, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wants to make sure his borough is still in the city that never sleeps when it comes to voting. He’s launching the Wake Up Dems campaign, organizing his campaign team and allies to get out the vote in November, so Democrats on the ballot can run up the score. “We need huge turnout in New York City, and specifically Manhattan, to not just win, but win big and to send a message,” Levine told City & State. He’s hosting Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and more for an Upper West Side rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. But Levine and allies like Rep. Adriano Espaillat and 10th Congressional District candidate Dan Goldman are kicking it off Friday with three Get Out the Vote actions during the morning rush hour at subway stops in Washington Heights, the Upper West Side and Chinatown. The message: make a plan to vote. And after that, find a way to support swing districts around the state and country. Because Manhattan sure isn’t one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
preserve-ramapo.com
In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money
New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
cityandstateny.com
Advocates and electeds call for an end to solitary confinement as City Council discusses a bill to curtail the controversial practice
Protesters held dueling rallies outside New York City Hall Wednesday morning on solitary confinement, ahead of the City Council hearing on a bill that essentially changes how the controversial practice is executed. Int. 549 would still allow correction officers to separate incarcerated people from the general population, but with certain...
cityandstateny.com
How many people are detained on Rikers? A look at the crisis by the numbers
The issues at the Rikers Island jail complex continue to be a prominent concern for lawmakers and activists, with recent reports showing the conditions of the jail complex are still dire. As of today, there have been 16 deaths at the jail complex in 2022. This week, Gothamist published a...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York
Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
Comments / 0