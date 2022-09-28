Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Letter to the Editor: Thanks for art show
It truly takes a village to make Art in the Village possible every September, and this year’s event was no exception. Our 50th annual show was one of the largest in recent history, and it was great to see Depot Park filled with so many people who have made it a free and family-friendly autumn tradition.
Preserving Clarkston’s history
Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
Enjoying the Taste
This past Sunday, the annual Taste of Clarkston event was held on Main Street in downtown Clarkston. The street was filled with people starting at noon as local restaurants and businesses set up booths and tents for the community to patronize. Pictured, from left, are Clarkston residents Joe Nelson, Ginny Nelson, Sarah Cole, Alya Cole, Kelsey Cole, Megan Cole, Wade Nelson, and Amy Nelson. See more photos inside this week’s print edition on page 31. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
Top finish for Clarkston marching band
The Clarkston High School Marching Band competed in the Lake Orion Dragon Invitational on Saturday and finished in first place in Flight I. They scored 72.00 and also won awards for best music and best visuals. “This was the first judged performance by the kids and they did a great...
Incumbent Haven facing Meyland in Clarkston mayoral race
Two candidates are running for mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston in a race to be decided on Nov. 8. Incumbent Eric Haven is being challenged by Scott Meyland for the position that comes with a two-year term. The Clarkston News sent both Haven and Meyland the...
Letter to the Editor: Our kids need Love
Many support Amanda Love for Clarkston School Board, but most don’t have the privilege of calling her a friend. I have seen firsthand her dedication and love for not only her own five children but all children alike. When I first met Amanda over five years ago, I found...
New high school club
Clarkston High School is starting a “Be Nice Club,” which will meet every other Tuesday after school starting Sept. 27. The “Be Nice” initiative promotes mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The club will develop and implement school-wide activities to spread awareness and help those who may have social emotional needs.
Riding to grand champion finish
The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished as grand champion for District 11, D Division. The team competed in three district meets at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on September 10, 11 and 17. Clarkston is a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division D team, competing against teams from Bryon, Perry, Notre Dame Prep, Corunna, Chesaning, Flushing and Genesee in District 11. The team finished with a total of 288 points for grand champion. Bryon is the reserve champion with a second place finish with a total of 265 points.
Public Notice: Oxford Township seeking bids for safety path maintenance
The Charter Township of Oxford is seeking bids for safety path maintenance. Complete Bid Documents are available at the Oxford Township Office. Bids are to be returned in a sealed envelope and addressed as follows:. Safety Path Maintenance Services Bid. Joseph G. Ferrari, Treasurer. Charter Township of Oxford. 300 Dunlap...
Public Notice: Notice of registration for state general election, Nov. 8, 2022
TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us.
Wolves improve to 3-2 with victory
It was a win for Clarkston Varsity Football and for McLaren Oakland Foundation last Friday night during the annual Game for a Cure. The Wolves donned lavender jerseys honoring those who are currently fighting cancer, fought cancer or lost their fight against cancer as they defeated Oxford, 14-3. “We talked...
Everest dominates in Homecoming victory over Liggett
Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football improved their record with a 43-13 win in their homecoming game on Friday over Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett. The win puts the Mountaineers in second place in the Catholic League Intersectional 2 Division. Everest is now 3-2 overall as the team heads to Cardinal...
