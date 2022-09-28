ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

clarkstonnews.com

Planters are timeless tradition in Clarkston

As summer wanes, the Clarkston downtown planters are still blooming and sharing their colors. The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club members plant, water, and maintain the 27 planters 12 months a year. The club originally started planting planters made of whiskey barrels in the late 1970s. Instead of a more...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Preserving Clarkston’s history

Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Thanks for art show

It truly takes a village to make Art in the Village possible every September, and this year’s event was no exception. Our 50th annual show was one of the largest in recent history, and it was great to see Depot Park filled with so many people who have made it a free and family-friendly autumn tradition.
CLARKSTON, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Top finish for Clarkston marching band

The Clarkston High School Marching Band competed in the Lake Orion Dragon Invitational on Saturday and finished in first place in Flight I. They scored 72.00 and also won awards for best music and best visuals. “This was the first judged performance by the kids and they did a great...
CLARKSTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Second annual Macomb County Pride planned for October

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County will again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at its second annual Pride on Oct. 7-9. The festival in downtown Mt. Clemens will include carnival rides and games, a street fair with more than 80 vendors, resources, a pet costume contest, live performances, and more.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions

It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
MICHIGAN STATE
clarkstonnews.com

Riding to grand champion finish

The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished as grand champion for District 11, D Division. The team competed in three district meets at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on September 10, 11 and 17. Clarkston is a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division D team, competing against teams from Bryon, Perry, Notre Dame Prep, Corunna, Chesaning, Flushing and Genesee in District 11. The team finished with a total of 288 points for grand champion. Bryon is the reserve champion with a second place finish with a total of 265 points.
CLARKSTON, MI
abc12.com

Michigan Lottery sells $5.42 million winning Lotto 47 ticket

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone in Michigan is $5.42 million richer this week. The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- to claim the jackpot. The lucky winner purchased their ticket online from the lottery's website. They now have one year to claim...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery

Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
clarkstonnews.com

New high school club

Clarkston High School is starting a “Be Nice Club,” which will meet every other Tuesday after school starting Sept. 27. The “Be Nice” initiative promotes mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The club will develop and implement school-wide activities to spread awareness and help those who may have social emotional needs.
CLARKSTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunny Thursday before Tropical Storm Ian brings clouds to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Sunshine will win this day after just a few morning clouds here and there, allowing our afternoon high temperatures to respond. We will be dealing with the continuation of cooler breezes, which will be lighter today, moving ENE at 5-12 mph. Most of Metro Detroit will reach...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI

