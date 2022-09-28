Read full article on original website
Users can now buy NFTs on OpenSea through MoonPay
The largest and the greatest marketplace, OpenSea, is utilizing NFT checkout to enable its users to have easy access to NFTs. The market is known to enable users to purchase, sell, mint and trade a number of non-fungible tokens including music, art, trading cards and digital art. Through the NFT...
MaiCoin and Unstoppable Domain come together for a better NFT domain and crypto experience
To make sending and receiving cryptocurrency even simpler and more rational, Unstoppable Domains and MaiCoin have teamed up. Users of the MaiCoin Group partner Qubic Wallet by AMIS Technology can buy, store, and exchange NFTs with only one tap. Unstoppable Domains and MaiCoin, Taiwan’s largest legal Digital Asset Group, have...
BendDAO, an NFT lender, is considering developing an ApeCoin staking platform
NFT finance guidelines a proposal to enable ApeCoin (APE) staking on BendDAO’s platform through a brand-new yield aggregator product called BendEarn is now being considered. On September 29, a member of the BendDAO community by the name of vis.eth proposed it and provided a thorough explanation of how it would operate. The BendDAO team has also created a development plan for putting the platform into use and has estimated the build time to be two to three weeks. A vote will be taken to put the plan into action if the community approves it.
Custodial characteristics are adopted by MetaMask for institutional investors craving NFTs
Institutional interest in the nonfungible token (NFT) market is on the rise. In response to the increase, MetaMask Institutional released another update to its custodial service choices for institutional-level clients. Cobo, a provider of NFT administration and storage, and MetaMask are working together to create an “all-in-one platform” for large...
Discovering Primal, the delegated blockchain with infinite possibilities
Primal is the very first delegated representative blockchain that offers multi-chain attributes with a flawless cross-chain decentralized world that enables immediate in-chain exchange or conversion as well as a range of anticipated decentralized ways of living. Primal strives to create a blockchain that offers a platform to engage, manage, interact...
Christie’s expands its on-chain offerings with a new Ethereum NFT marketplace
Christie’s 3.0 is a brand-new on-chain Ethereum NFT marketplace that has just been released by Christie’s. The design of Christie’s 3.0 ensures that every transaction is completely documented on the Ethereum blockchain. A notable NFT auction that brought in $69.3 million was previously held at the auction...
Matrixport Executive says everything could be tokenized as NFTs in the coming 5-10 years
Cynthia Wu, Founding Partner and COO of digital asset service platform Matrixport, believe that in five to ten years, practically all “real world” asset classes could be tokenized in the form of a nonfungible token (NFT). Wu stated that the ideal scenario for NFTs would involve the widespread...
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
Adoption rate increased but NFT trading volume continues plunging 98% from January
The data from Dune Analytics has concluded that the weekly trading volume of NFTs has fallen to $114.4 million throughout the blockchain domain. This includes a decline of 98% from January’s $6.2 billion. In the beginning of April, the weekly NFT trading volume increased to $146.3 billion, marking an all-time high. However, things turned the opposite in May when the bearish wave entered into the market.
The Sandbox gets deployed on Polygon; Marks yet another milestone
The Sandbox has marked yet another milestone with its smart contract successfully migrating on Polygon Layer 2. The deployment of The Sandbox’s smart contract on Polygon Layer 2, along with the bridge of their LAND and SAND tokens, is aimed at developing a greener ecosystem. Users will now be...
BlackRock Inc. plans to create an ETF to provide clients with metaverse exposure
BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest asset managers announced plans to launch a new ETF that is aimed at capitalizing on the firms associated with metaverse. The new fund, named the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF marks the latest addition into the blockchain ecosystem for the investment giant based in New York.
UAE government opens their virtual headquarters in the metaverse
UAE has always been the forerunner of technological advancements. With blockchain, crypto, NFTs, and now metaverse, the country is on its journey to becoming the hub of the global metaverse. UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri made an astonishing announcement during the Metaverse Assembly on September 28,...
CryptoPunks NFT sold for a whopping $4.5 million
Amidst the global economic recession, the crypto market is showing a major downtrend. Unlike the last year, even NFT sales have dropped tremendously in 2022. While experts were speculating and analyzing the bearish NFT market, a recent million-dollar NFT sale took everyone by surprise. CryptoPunks NFT #2924 was sold for...
Official Shiba Eternity worldwide Download Day scheduled for October 6, 2022
Shiba Inu announces the official Shiba Eternity worldwide Download Day; Schedules it for October 6, 2022. The team aims to accomplish the announcement of the 30 Second Spot Winner on October 1, 2022. Shiba Inu will be releasing the entire legend of Shiba Eternity on October 1, 2022. In a...
NFT marketplace OpenSea offers two ethical hackers a $200,000 prize
Two ethical hackers who independently found key vulnerabilities in the NFT marketplace during the past 10 days received $200,000 in bounty payments from OpenSea. Every single hacker received a prize of $100,000. The first was given to Corben Leo, a security specialist, and the chief marketing officer of the security...
Meta allows users to crosspost and share NFTs on Facebook and Instagram
Meta once was the sole promoter of the metaverse by redefining its brand name and vision. It is currently the biggest name in the metaverse sector with its multiple million-dollar projects. The company is looking to achieve another milestone in the NFT sector as well. On September 29th, 2022, Meta...
