BioIVT Acquires Fidelis Research
This transaction increases BioIVT's global network for collecting high-quality, disease-state biospecimens and extends its capabilities to deliver fresh biospecimens and produce cell products for drug and diagnostic development. BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired Fidelis...
Singapore’s Largest Respiratory Medicine Research Collaboration, New Brain Health Intervention Research Initiative, More
September 29, 2022 | A first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple critical quality attributes of cell samples in a single automated workflow; a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of numerous FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations; and more. Unlearn...
Quanticate partners with Cancer Research UK to launch DETERMINE Study
Quanticate, a global data-focused clinical research organisation (CRO), has partnered with leading cancer research organisation, Cancer Research UK, to launch the DETERMINE study which will test a range of therapies specifically targeting key genetic changes in cancer cells. The first of its kind in the UK, the DETERMINE study will...
Heart pacing company Ceryx Medical partners with Osypka Medical
27TH September 2022 – Life Science Newswire – A Welsh MedTech company is taking next steps towards launching its unique technology, after securing a partnership with a leading medical devices company. Ceryx Medical is working with Berlin-based Osypka Medical to develop a heart pacing device that it says...
Creative Biostructure Uncovers Insights for Pathology Research with Advanced iEM Platform
Creative Biostructure, with years’ experience in EM imaging, has built an integrated iEM platform to provide expertise and services to researchers and professionals in pathology research applications. Pathologists use electron microscopy (EM), which primarily consists of scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Light microscopy has a...
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Metal Oxide Products for Research Use
Matexcel, a leading biotechnology company serving material science field, is engaged in the research and development of powder metallurgy, metal processing and additive manufacturing. Recently, the company released a wide range of metal oxide products for research use. Metal oxides are common substances in daily life. Many metals are gradually...
Follow the Money: New Radiation and Immunotherapy Research Initiative, NIH Funds Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research, More
September 28, 2022 | Funding for comparative clinical effectiveness research for patients and caregivers, AI-based biomedical research, diversity in genomic research, and more. $467M: Funding for Clinical Effectiveness Research. The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) began inviting proposals for new studies and implementation projects. Through nine PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs),...
