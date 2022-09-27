Read full article on original website
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Metal Oxide Products for Research Use
Matexcel, a leading biotechnology company serving material science field, is engaged in the research and development of powder metallurgy, metal processing and additive manufacturing. Recently, the company released a wide range of metal oxide products for research use. Metal oxides are common substances in daily life. Many metals are gradually...
Singapore’s Largest Respiratory Medicine Research Collaboration, New Brain Health Intervention Research Initiative, More
September 29, 2022 | A first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple critical quality attributes of cell samples in a single automated workflow; a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of numerous FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations; and more. Unlearn...
BioIVT Acquires Fidelis Research
This transaction increases BioIVT's global network for collecting high-quality, disease-state biospecimens and extends its capabilities to deliver fresh biospecimens and produce cell products for drug and diagnostic development. BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired Fidelis...
Bora Pharmaceuticals partners with TaiRx, Inc. to manufacture breakthrough anticancer drug
Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc. (Zhunan), a division of Bora Pharmaceuticals has partnered with TaiRx, Inc., a premier Taiwan new drug development company, to manufacture a novel anticancer drug, CVM-1118. CVM-1118 is a new small molecule chemical entity being developed by TaiRx as a potential anti-cancer agent in numerous human cancer...
Quanticate partners with Cancer Research UK to launch DETERMINE Study
Quanticate, a global data-focused clinical research organisation (CRO), has partnered with leading cancer research organisation, Cancer Research UK, to launch the DETERMINE study which will test a range of therapies specifically targeting key genetic changes in cancer cells. The first of its kind in the UK, the DETERMINE study will...
Heart pacing company Ceryx Medical partners with Osypka Medical
27TH September 2022 – Life Science Newswire – A Welsh MedTech company is taking next steps towards launching its unique technology, after securing a partnership with a leading medical devices company. Ceryx Medical is working with Berlin-based Osypka Medical to develop a heart pacing device that it says...
Lifeasible Released Rare Plant Tissue Culture Service to for Research Use
Lifeasible, an expert in the field of plant tissue culture that provides high-quality plant tissue culture services to worldwide researchers, recently released rare plant tissue culture service that can help protect germplasm, enrich plant biodiversity, and alleviate the tension of endangered plant resources. The term "rare plants" usually refers to...
Follow the Money: New Radiation and Immunotherapy Research Initiative, NIH Funds Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research, More
September 28, 2022 | Funding for comparative clinical effectiveness research for patients and caregivers, AI-based biomedical research, diversity in genomic research, and more. $467M: Funding for Clinical Effectiveness Research. The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) began inviting proposals for new studies and implementation projects. Through nine PCORI Funding Announcements (PFAs),...
