Creative Biostructure Uncovers Insights for Pathology Research with Advanced iEM Platform
Creative Biostructure, with years’ experience in EM imaging, has built an integrated iEM platform to provide expertise and services to researchers and professionals in pathology research applications. Pathologists use electron microscopy (EM), which primarily consists of scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Light microscopy has a...
Lifeasible Released Rare Plant Tissue Culture Service to for Research Use
Lifeasible, an expert in the field of plant tissue culture that provides high-quality plant tissue culture services to worldwide researchers, recently released rare plant tissue culture service that can help protect germplasm, enrich plant biodiversity, and alleviate the tension of endangered plant resources. The term "rare plants" usually refers to...
Bora Pharmaceuticals partners with TaiRx, Inc. to manufacture breakthrough anticancer drug
Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc. (Zhunan), a division of Bora Pharmaceuticals has partnered with TaiRx, Inc., a premier Taiwan new drug development company, to manufacture a novel anticancer drug, CVM-1118. CVM-1118 is a new small molecule chemical entity being developed by TaiRx as a potential anti-cancer agent in numerous human cancer...
Singapore’s Largest Respiratory Medicine Research Collaboration, New Brain Health Intervention Research Initiative, More
September 29, 2022 | A first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple critical quality attributes of cell samples in a single automated workflow; a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of numerous FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations; and more. Unlearn...
Heart pacing company Ceryx Medical partners with Osypka Medical
27TH September 2022 – Life Science Newswire – A Welsh MedTech company is taking next steps towards launching its unique technology, after securing a partnership with a leading medical devices company. Ceryx Medical is working with Berlin-based Osypka Medical to develop a heart pacing device that it says...
