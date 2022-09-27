Read full article on original website
Bora Pharmaceuticals partners with TaiRx, Inc. to manufacture breakthrough anticancer drug
Bora Pharmaceutical Laboratories Inc. (Zhunan), a division of Bora Pharmaceuticals has partnered with TaiRx, Inc., a premier Taiwan new drug development company, to manufacture a novel anticancer drug, CVM-1118. CVM-1118 is a new small molecule chemical entity being developed by TaiRx as a potential anti-cancer agent in numerous human cancer...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Creative Biostructure Uncovers Insights for Pathology Research with Advanced iEM Platform
Creative Biostructure, with years’ experience in EM imaging, has built an integrated iEM platform to provide expertise and services to researchers and professionals in pathology research applications. Pathologists use electron microscopy (EM), which primarily consists of scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Light microscopy has a...
Singapore’s Largest Respiratory Medicine Research Collaboration, New Brain Health Intervention Research Initiative, More
September 29, 2022 | A first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple critical quality attributes of cell samples in a single automated workflow; a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of numerous FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations; and more. Unlearn...
Heart pacing company Ceryx Medical partners with Osypka Medical
27TH September 2022 – Life Science Newswire – A Welsh MedTech company is taking next steps towards launching its unique technology, after securing a partnership with a leading medical devices company. Ceryx Medical is working with Berlin-based Osypka Medical to develop a heart pacing device that it says...
Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese factory activity weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on Thursday to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors increasingly worry the global economy might tip into recession following interest rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.
