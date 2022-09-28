Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ukraine Tells Russia to Appeal if It Wants Imperilled Troops Freed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging,...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Asked Canada's Trudeau for Help in Removing Landmines
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion. Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
US News and World Report
Putin Forced to Address Embarrassing Failures in Russia’s Conscription Process
The embarrassing failures of Russia’s disjointed attempts to press at least 300,000 citizens into military service in Ukraine forced President Vladimir Putin to issue a conspicuous rebuke of the draft process so far – and tacitly acknowledge that solutions to the highly visible problems remain elusive. “We need...
US News and World Report
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
US News and World Report
Swedish Police Will Cooperate With Danish, German Forces on Gas Leak Probe - PM
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police will cooperate with Danish and German counterparts to investigate what caused the explosions on the two gas pipelines in the Baltic sea, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday. "It is, of course, important to establish what has happened, the cause of the leaks. We have...
US News and World Report
Putin Signs Decrees Paving Way for Annexation of Two Ukraine Regions
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed decrees paving the way for the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be formally annexed into Russia. The decrees, made public by the Kremlin, said Putin had recognised the two regions as independent territories. This is an intermediary step...
US News and World Report
IEA Birol: 'Very Obvious' Who Was Behind the Nord Stream Sabotage
PARIS (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea. "It is not yet known who made it, who is behind this...
US News and World Report
Turkey Rejects Russia's Annexation of Ukrainian Territory
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law. Turkey, a NATO member, has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ankara opposes Western sanctions on...
US News and World Report
NATO Says Putin's 'Serious Escalation' Will Not Deter It From Supporting Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday of provoking "the most serious escalation" of the war in Ukraine since it began, but said he would not succeed in deterring the alliance from supporting Kyiv. "We have the combination of the mobilisation in Russia, combined with the...
US News and World Report
Putin Accuses West of Blowing up Pipelines as Europe Steps up Vigilance
TBILISI/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, raising the temperature in a crisis that has left Europe racing to secure its energy infrastructure and supplies. In a speech to mark the annexation of four...
US News and World Report
Putin Proclaims Annexation as Russian Garrison Surrounded in Ukraine
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swath of Ukraine on Friday in a speech at the Kremlin but the event was overshadowed by one of Russia's worst battlefield defeats of the war, with one of its main garrisons surrounded. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk,...
US News and World Report
Russian Annexation of Ukraine Regions Would Be 'Dangerous Escalation,' UN Chief Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations Secretary-General said on Thursday. "Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Urges Putin to Reduce Tensions, Extend Ukraine Grains Deal
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan pressed Vladimir Putin in a call on Thursday to take steps to reduce tensions in Ukraine and urged the Russian leader to extend a deal protecting Black Sea grains exports, the president's office said. Erdogan also cited Moscow's plans to incorporate four Ukrainian regions...
US News and World Report
Australia's Optus Says 'Deeply Sorry' for Cyberattack
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest telcoms firm Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, on Saturday ran a full-page apology in major newspapers for a "devastating" cyberattack 10 days ago and pointed affected customers to a new help site. "We're deeply sorry that a cyberattack has happened on our watch," the company...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces enter Lyman a day after Putin declares city part of Russia – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
US News and World Report
West ‘Doomed’: Putin Declares ‘Anti-Colonial’ War After Annexing Ukraine Oblasts
President Vladimir Putin in perhaps his most venomous anti-Western public comments ever declared the beginning of a new anti-colonial movement against the “doomed” governments of the U.S. and its allies, speaking at a ceremony Friday in which he formally declared dominion over parts of Ukraine. [. READ:. Putin...
US News and World Report
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Oil Exports, Targets Chinese Firms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of involvement in Iran's petrochemical and petroleum trade, including five based in China, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Washington has increasingly targeted Chinese companies over the export of Iran's petrochemicals...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Russia's Annexation Plan in Ukraine: Kremlin Signing Ceremony
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will host a signing ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday to incorporate four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a major step towards formally annexing around 15% of Ukraine. What happens now?. - The Kremlin said a signing ceremony on incorporating the new territories would take...
