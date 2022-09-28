Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
The FADER
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube lead tributes to Coolio following his death
Tributes have been paid to rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59 on Wednesday. Coolio is perhaps best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise" that helped usher in an era of gangster rap with mainstream appeal. His peers in the scene, including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, were among the first to share messages on social media following the news of his death.
hotnewhiphop.com
hotnewhiphop.com
From Gangsta’s Paradise to reality TV, Coolio was a stone-faced rapper who softened hearts
