Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Vinyl Flooring?

Deciding on which vinyl flooring to put into your home can be one of the best or worst decisions you make. From the layout to the color, there are a few things you should decide prior to purchasing. Kahrs points out that one of the most important factors to consider is the color of the vinyl flooring. This will change how the room feels as darker flooring will make a room have a warm vibe while lighter flooring will make the room feel bigger.

It's also important to decide which way to lay your new floor. According to The Good Guys , this can depend on several factors including the lighting in the room. If there is a large window, you may opt to install it vertically against the sunlight. However, if there is another focal point in the room, you can lay it in a way that compliments it. Moreover, you should also take into consideration how big or small the room is -- smaller-sized rooms should have small patterns while larger rooms should have big patterns.

After you figure out your basics, you can then decide where you'll purchase your new flooring. Both Home Depot and Lowe's have many options to choose from. Let's break down the two most popular brands from each to see who has the better deal.

Home Depot's Lifeproof Flooring

The most popular vinyl flooring at Home Depot is made by Lifeproof. At $3.69 per square foot or $74.02 for a case, these flooring planks interlock with each other to make for an easy DIY project. In addition, you can also purchase a pallet for just over $3,500, which equates to just over $3 per square foot. 21 colors are available including sterling oak, scratch stone, driftwood beach, and restored wood. However, Dolphin Carpet states the most popular colors are gray, brown, and beige. While being 100% waterproof, this material is also protected from scratches. A lifetime residential warranty is available as well as a five-year commercial warranty.

Out of a five-star rating, this product has 4.6 and has been reviewed almost 17.5K times with a recommendation rate of 85%. One purchaser stated that they chose the heirloom pine color as it looks expensive and gives off a rustic feel of real wood. In addition, they said that it does appear like it has been scratched, but that it makes the flooring look distressed . Another stated they purchased the flooring for their kitchen and were very happy with the result.

Lowe's Shaw Matrix Vinyl Floors

Lowe's most popular flooring is made by Shaw Matrix. Usually, you can purchase this product for $2.29 per square foot. There are seven colors to choose from including hazelnut maple, copperfield oak, and cascade walnut. Similar to Home Depot's brand, this flooring clicks together, so you can easily do it yourself without needing help. Since the floor is 100% waterproof (per Best Laminate ,) the planks are said to not peel, crack, or swell when exposed to water. In addition, a 30-year residential warranty is available upon purchase.

With over 500 reviews, this product has a 4.1 rating out of five stars. One reviewer stated that they are remodeling the main floors in their home and chose this flooring to continue throughout the house. They stated that it's an amazing DIY project as you won't need any tools. They went on to say that the pieces went down very quickly, however, some did need some nudging. Another purchaser stated that they originally only wanted to install the material in a few rooms, but after doing so, they decided to install it in the rest of their home.

Since these flooring types are so similar, it is difficult to say which is the best. However, Home Depot's brand has more variety in color options and a lifetime warranty. However, we're sure both brands will fit your needs.

