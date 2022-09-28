West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, September 28th 2022

On October 4th at 10am, Schultz Auctioneers will begin selling off some Brookfield Country Club memorabilia. Business First noting this is part of a members-approved financing package for the country club's $17 million expansion and renovation project. The renovation project is expected to start in late October.

Current Sabre Tage Thompson and his wife Rachel have bought former Sabre Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse. Business First reports the purchase price for the home was just over $1 million.

A first in Buffalo Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is coming to 2236 Delaware Avenue near Linden. According to Business First, Tokyo II Seafood & Steakhouse will close there on September 30th. Chipotle expects to open in the first quarter of next year.

Melanie Rushforth has been named the new CEO for Lutheran Charities of Western New York.