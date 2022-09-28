ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
“Based on a classic, this is one of our favourites for an easy supper. Use chicken breasts, if you prefer,” says Mary Berry.

Tuscan chicken

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

6 large skinless chicken thighs, bone in2tbsp plain flour2tsp paprika2tbsp olive oil1 large onion, finely chopped1 large red pepper, deseeded and finely diced2 garlic cloves, crushed2tsp tomato puree30g sun-blushed tomatoes, chopped150ml white wine150ml chicken stock150ml pouring double cream150g baby spinach55g Parmesan, grated

Method:

1. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl. Add the flour and half the paprika and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss together to coat.

2. Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan over a high heat. Add the chicken and fry for three to four minutes on each side, until browned and crisp. Set aside on a plate.

3. Add the onion and pepper to the unwashed pan and fry for four to five minutes over a medium heat, until soft. You may need a little more oil. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.

4. Stir in the purée, tomatoes, wine and stock and bring up to the boil. Return the chicken to the pan with any resting juices, cover, reduce the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, until tender.

5. Add the cream and spinach to the pan and stir until wilted. Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the cheese and serve piping hot.

Cook And Share by Mary Berry is published in hardback by BBC Books, priced £27. Photography by Laura Edwards. Available now.

