Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against. Pujols hadn’t homered in a week since hitting Nos. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. After a lengthy standing ovation, Pujols came out of the dugout and tipped his cap to the sellout crowd.
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series

Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The San Diego Padres (86-69) will compete against the Chicago White Sox (76-79) at Petco Park on Friday. The starting pitchers will be Davis Martin and Yu Darvish. The White Sox have accrued 259 two-baggers as a squad and have knocked 144 balls out of the stadium. Chicago has a slugging rate of .389 and have been called out on strikes 1,217 times, while taking a walk on 377 occasions. As a squad, the Chicago White Sox are compiling 4.3 runs per contest, which has them sitting at 18th in the league. They have amassed 631 runs batted in and 1,388 hits on the campaign, while their batting average is at .258. They are sitting with 663 runs and have an OBP of .313.
