Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC […]
Storm shelters open in Charleston, Williamsburg counties
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three emergency shelters are open for those who need to seek a safe place to ride out the storm in the Lowcountry. A pet-friendly shelter is open at the Bond Court Detention Center (3851 Leeds Avenue) and another shelter is open at Dunston Elementary School (1825 Remount Road). Residents in […]
City of Charleston to provide update on Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon will provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. That update will take place from the Charleston Gaillard Center at noon. News 2 will carry it live in this story and on […]
The Post and Courier
Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall
Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston’s Hurricane Ian Update: September 28th PM
The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 28th Hurricane Ian PM Update”:. City of Charleston moved to OPCON 2 Thursday at 4 p.m. as officials prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
Charleston City Paper
PHOTO ESSAY: Hurricane Ian heads towards S.C.
Residents prepared Thursday for Ian to hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving some grocery store shelves empty. Some downtown businesses protected doorways with sandbags and few boarded up windows. Stay cool. Support City Paper. City Paper has been bringing the best news, food, arts, music and event...
The Post and Courier
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area. Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday. Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning. Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:. Charleston...
FOX Carolina
Newest track for Ian, timeline for Upstate impacts
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, on Friday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
LANDFALL: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. This is Ian’s second landfall in the United States. It first made landfall in Cuba before taking on Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers. — UPDATES: […]
