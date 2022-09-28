ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston to provide update on Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon will provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. That update will take place from the Charleston Gaillard Center at noon. News 2 will carry it live in this story and on […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall

Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
counton2.com

Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

City of Charleston’s Hurricane Ian Update: September 28th PM

The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 28th Hurricane Ian PM Update”:. City of Charleston moved to OPCON 2 Thursday at 4 p.m. as officials prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today

Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday

Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Gospel Music#Arts Center#United Church#Moja Arts Festival#Mojafestival Com#Prioleau#African#Calhoun St#Moja Opening Day Parade#Moja Reggae Block Dance#Cuba Dentro De Un Piano
Charleston City Paper

PHOTO ESSAY: Hurricane Ian heads towards S.C.

Residents prepared Thursday for Ian to hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving some grocery store shelves empty. Some downtown businesses protected doorways with sandbags and few boarded up windows. Stay cool. Support City Paper. City Paper has been bringing the best news, food, arts, music and event...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area. Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday. Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning. Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:. Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Newest track for Ian, timeline for Upstate impacts

Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, on Friday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston

The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy