A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Black Tech Professionals Resolved to Overcome Recession and Economic Slowdown by Strengthening Community Networks
Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN), the largest community of Black tech and business professionals in North America, returns to in-person conferences in October 2022 with the launch of The BFUTR Global Tech Summit. The BFUTR Global Tech Summit, BPTN’s annual premier event supported by founding Title partner TD Bank,...
VieCure Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Dr. Don Iverson Oncology Innovation Center
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- VieCure, a cancer care company with a market-leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today the opening of the Dr. Don Iverson Oncology Innovation Center. The Iverson Innovation Center is designed to simulate, for oncologists and cancer care thought leaders, the patient treatment experience in the new and emerging era of precision oncology. In recent years there has been a large shift towards the use of cancer treatments that respond specifically to the molecular profile of the cancer (e.g., genomic data). These data are complex, considerable, and difficult to access at the community...
