Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Hurricane Ian to thrash South Carolina today
Hurricane Ian, a storm reincarnated into a Category 1 threat, is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. It’s then predicted to head north through the Pee Dee. Winds are expected to pack an 85-mph-punch when it makes landfall. Officials say...
Charleston City Paper
Hurricane Ian to pound S.C. coast today
Blustery and powerful, Ian is a reincarnated hurricane after it slashed through Florida Wednesday and hit the open water of the Atlantic Ocean Thursday. The storm is expected to smash into the middle of South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline sometime this afternoon. But all of the huffing and puffing that...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
Charleston City Paper
PHOTO ESSAY: Hurricane Ian heads towards S.C.
Residents prepared Thursday for Ian to hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving some grocery store shelves empty. Some downtown businesses protected doorways with sandbags and few boarded up windows.
