Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments

A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend

“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station

WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk

On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Weston's Coley House reopens after five years, now showcasing 1940s life

WESTON — Walking inside the newly remodeled Coley House, visitors are transported to life in the 1940s. It's a taste of Americana — from the floors to the wallpaper, furniture and artifacts displayed. After being closed five years for restorations, the Coley House reopens Oct. 2 for guided...
WESTON, CT
Register Citizen

For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside

GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
GREENWICH, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation

Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rye

Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester. Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. The MTA Police are investigating...
RYE, NY
Register Citizen

Police ID Stamford man, 84, killed by motorcycle while crossing Courtland Avenue

STAMFORD — Police have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday evening while crossing Courtland Avenue. Stamford police identified the pedestrian as Gene Lepre, 84, of Stamford. The 18-year-old motorcyclist, also a Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
STAMFORD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

