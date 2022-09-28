Read full article on original website
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
ctexaminer.com
Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments
A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
Register Citizen
Romanacci expands restaurant at Westport train station
WESTPORT — Romanacci opened at the Westport train station about a year ago in the midst of the pandemic — the newest of its four locations. Now brothers and owners Maurizio and Graziano Ricci are expanding Romanacci again, this time into the space next door in Westport. The expansion will include a lounge and private space, as well as new menu items.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren’s Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
greenwichfreepress.com
Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk
On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
Register Citizen
Weston's Coley House reopens after five years, now showcasing 1940s life
WESTON — Walking inside the newly remodeled Coley House, visitors are transported to life in the 1940s. It's a taste of Americana — from the floors to the wallpaper, furniture and artifacts displayed. After being closed five years for restorations, the Coley House reopens Oct. 2 for guided...
Register Citizen
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
Register Citizen
Town officials find no evidence of further problems with parking passes for Greenwich Point
GREENWICH — After a Department of Parks and Recreation investigation, town officials said there is no evidence of any further incidents after a seasonal employee improperly took cash from a visitor to enter Greenwich Point. The employee, who has not been publicly identified, no longer works for the department,...
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
NewsTimes
Stamford's 'Oktoberfest in the Park' canceled for Saturday Oct. 1 due to rain, still on for Friday, Sept. 30
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stamford's Oktoberfest in the Park has canceled its Saturday date due to forecasted rain. The event, which is happening in Mill River Park, is still set to go on today, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parachute...
westchestermagazine.com
Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation
Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
Register Citizen
Would you spend $2M on a 3D printed supercar? In Greenwich, you may get a chance to see one.
GREENWICH — A new $2 million "supercar" that has been setting speed records and gaining acclaim in the automotive press will soon be for sale in Greenwich — the old hometown of the father-and-son team who designed it. Czinger Vehicles was founded in 2019 by Kevin Czinger, a...
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rye
Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester. Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. The MTA Police are investigating...
Register Citizen
Police ID Stamford man, 84, killed by motorcycle while crossing Courtland Avenue
STAMFORD — Police have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday evening while crossing Courtland Avenue. Stamford police identified the pedestrian as Gene Lepre, 84, of Stamford. The 18-year-old motorcyclist, also a Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Register Citizen
Police: Harwinton man charged with DUI after hitting people fixing flat tire on Route 8
WATERTOWN — A Harwinton man has been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a car parked in the shoulder of Route 8, seriously injuring two people who were fixing a flat tire, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Route 8 north near...
Woman Hit By Car In White Plains Critically Injured, Police Say
A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Westchester. The crash took place in White Plains around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue. According to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong, the woman was transported to Westchester...
