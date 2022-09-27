ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Assemblyman Bigelow Has Three Bills Signed As He Exits Capitol

Sacramento, CA — Outgoing Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow says a trio of bills he authored was signed this legislative session by Governor Newsom, and a combined $15.6-million will be coming to District Five from the new state budget. The first bill is AB 2577, which Bigelow says will simplify...
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
San Francisco Examiner

Kaiser draws ire after a no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike

Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a public hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians. The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a nationwide crisis facing the mental health workforce and the people they serve. “It is time for the state government to step up and intervene...
KRCB 104.9

Sutter healthcare scientists join ranks of striking workers in Santa Rosa

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Fall has officially begun with perhaps another “Strike-tober” ahead as healthcare workers at Sutter Heath in Santa Rosa started early in their fight for a new contract.   Chants of "We’re on strike!" came from the lab scientists, pharmacists, social workers, and other ESC’s, engineers and scientists, at Sutter Health in Santa Rosa.   While mental health workers at Kaiser in Santa Rosa enter their seventh week on strike, Sutter’s ESC’s picketed for the first time Monday. That’s despite, according to Sutter, the intervention of a federal mediator, and a willingness to bargain in good faith by the healthcare company.   Josh...
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Sky River Casino reveals new plan to handle traffic issues

ELK GROVE —The Sky River Casino has been open for weeks, and a new plan is being put together to tackle traffic issues.The Elk Grove Police Department will add additional officers to Casino security, but who's responsible for paying the officers?Elk Grove's newest attraction draws thousands daily, but residents aren't happy about the traffic."All of these streets were filled with casino goers, and that was off-putting," Brandon Sherman, who lives in Elk Grove.Elk Grove City council is adopting a resolution to provide additional police officers to the casino when needed.Off-duty officers can participate in the extra duty employment program, allowing...
KTVU FOX 2

These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
NBC Bay Area

Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims

The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
ABC10

Why is there a coin shortage? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Janet Piper. She asked, "Why is there a coin shortage? Do I have to make my own quarters for laundry?" While Why Guy doesn't promote the minting of counterfeit coins, it is hard to find loose change these days. The problem isn't a coin shortage though, it’s a lack of circulation.
ABC10

Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
kubaradio.com

Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible

(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA

