Yakima Herald Republic
Granger High School teacher wins Fulbright award
Granger High School teacher Stephanie King won a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award from the U.S. State Department, according to a news release. The Fulbright program is an international educational exchange program run by the state department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program offers various exchange opportunities to students and educators.
Tri-Cities has more mental health services than ever. Then why are so many in crisis?
What to do when you or someone you love is in crisis.
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual Thorp Community Day slated for this weekend
One of the smallest communities in the Kittitas Valley is gearing up to celebrate its heritage and everything residents love about their quaint hamlet this weekend. The 11th annual Thorp Community Day is kicking off Friday with a dinner at the main gym at Thorp School, complete with live music and a silent fundraiser auction. Saturday will find the small town packed with activities for family members of all ages, starting with a grand parade down the main drag.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Maria Shriver looks past the clouds over Yakima
Everybody likes compliments — even when they make us blush or squirm. No matter how awkward it might make us feel when someone notices us, deep down we all crave acknowledgement and appreciation. The Yakima Valley got a particularly nice compliment last week when award-winning journalist and author Maria...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lack of housing in Yakima puts more people at risk for homelessness, local officials say
A lack of housing in Yakima is putting more people at risk for homelessness and extending the amount of time it takes to get someone into permanent housing if they are experiencing homelessness, according to Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County. In a presentation to the...
Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
Yakima Herald Republic
A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters
A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
‘I feel anger and despair’: Selah families with PFAS-contaminated wells living off of bottled water
SELAH, Wash. — For years, the Yakima Training Center used a firefighting foam containing a group of chemicals called PFAS, which at high levels in drinking water, can cause long-term health problems like cancer, high cholesterol or fertility issues. Over the past year, U.S. Army officials have had 300...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues
The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
nbcrightnow.com
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall
When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled
YAKIMA, WA – So far the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
nbcrightnow.com
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
