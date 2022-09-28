Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
KSLTV
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
ksl.com
West Valley man was beaten to unconsciousness over $20 debt, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man Thursday who they say kidnapped and assaulted another man — all over a $20 dispute. Julian Romero, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, and aggravated assault. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and booked into the juvenile detention in connection with the same incident, according to West Valley police.
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
kjzz.com
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
KSLTV
Investigators say former Utah County therapist is ‘threat to children’ for ‘egregious crimes’
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Former therapist David Lee Hamblin, 68, was said to be “a threat to the children and citizens of Utah County” in court documents that also request he be held without bail for “egregious crimes against a child.”. Investigators also said despite having...
kjzz.com
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
kslnewsradio.com
Federal, state authorities warn of return of missed jury duty, outstanding warrant scam
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office are warning Utahns about the return of a phone scam as old as time itself. The missed jury duty and outstanding warrant scams are back. A press release sent this week warns that...
KUTV
School issues statement refuting claims about dance dress code controversy
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A school at the center of a dress code controversy released a statement Thursday refuting claims that dozens of girls had been removed from a Sept. 24 homecoming dance due to their dresses and body types. Following the dance at American Leadership Academy in...
kslnewsradio.com
So. Salt Lake Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake police have identified the victim in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 27. South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said Jebb Muir, 44, died in the officer-involved shooting. Croyle said that police were called in the early morning hours by...
KSLTV
Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
kjzz.com
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
kslnewsradio.com
UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery
RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
SLC man claiming to be millionaire pleads guilty to felony assault charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday. Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated […]
kslnewsradio.com
American Leadership Academy responds to homecoming incident
SPANISH FORK, Utah — American Leadership Academy (ALA) responded to allegations involving an incident at a homecoming dance where student attendees claimed to have been body shamed. The incident occurred last weekend when female students were denied entry to the school’s homecoming dance because they were violating the dress...
