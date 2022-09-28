TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO