ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man was beaten to unconsciousness over $20 debt, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man Thursday who they say kidnapped and assaulted another man — all over a $20 dispute. Julian Romero, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, and aggravated assault. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and booked into the juvenile detention in connection with the same incident, according to West Valley police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Highland, UT
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Highland High School#Board Of Education
kjzz.com

Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

So. Salt Lake Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake police have identified the victim in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 27. South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said Jebb Muir, 44, died in the officer-involved shooting. Croyle said that police were called in the early morning hours by...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSLTV

Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial.  Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPD looking for suspect in morning robbery

RIVERTON, Utah –An armed robbery was reported at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, from Unified Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 6 a.m. The incident happened at the Kearns Chevron located at 4700 S. and 4000 W. The suspect was described...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

American Leadership Academy responds to homecoming incident

SPANISH FORK, Utah — American Leadership Academy (ALA) responded to allegations involving an incident at a homecoming dance where student attendees claimed to have been body shamed. The incident occurred last weekend when female students were denied entry to the school’s homecoming dance because they were violating the dress...
SPANISH FORK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy