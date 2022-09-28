ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

forkast.news

Pound Sterling

Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. 'World's dumbest' crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
CHINA
forkast.news

Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference

The first day of this year’s TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference kicked off Wednesday in Singapore, its second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the virus failed to put a damper on the 2021 event at the peak of pandemic peril last year, its...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials

When it comes to forecasting, some predictions are more reliable than others, and just shy of nine months ago, when Forkast increased our coverage and then forecast that this year could see breakthroughs in central bank digital currencies, we were on reasonably solid ground. And 2022 has indeed shaped up as a year in which significant developments have taken place in the CBDC space.
ECONOMY
forkast.news

Markets: XRP biggest loser in top 10, Bitcoin slips under US$19,000, Ether slumps

Bitcoin and Ether fell as much as 7% in afternoon trading in Asia as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground across the board. XRP slid to erase most of its gains from the past week as optimism faded for any early resolution to its lawsuit with the US Security and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
forkast.news

Bitcoin ‘might double in price’ under CFTC regulation, its chairman says

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said Thursday the crypto industry has “a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure,” pushing for his office to lead the effort. Fast facts. “Growth might occur if we have a well-regulated...
AGRICULTURE
forkast.news

India’s ED freezes more crypto in E-Nuggets money laundering case

India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen additional cryptocurrencies worth around US$58,000 as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against mobile gaming application E-Nuggets and its former executive. Fast facts. The additional cryptocurrencies include WRX, the utility token of Indian exchange WazirX, and the USDT stablecoin, the Enforcement...
GAMBLING
forkast.news

USDC coming to five additional blockchain ecosystems

Circle Internet Financial, Inc., the global financial technology company behind the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, will soon be making the token available on five additional blockchains, Chief Product Officer Nikhil Chandhok said on Wednesday at the company’s Converge22 conference. Fast facts. USDC is expected to function on Arbitrum, NEAR,...
MARKETS
forkast.news

India ED freezes US$1.57 mln in crypto allegedly laundered through WazirX, Binance

India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen over US$1.5 million in cryptocurrencies as part of a money laundering investigation against mobile gaming application E-nuggets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday. Fast facts. The ED launched a money laundering investigation against E-Nuggets founder Aamir Khan “and others,” after authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price remains above $19,000; BNB, XRP lead gains across top 10 crypto

Bitcoin and Ether rose over 2% in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia as most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization rebounded from Wednesday’s losses. Bitcoin gained 2.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,348 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether strengthened 2.8% to US$1,321, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.” The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi. “This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of...
INDIA
forkast.news

SWIFT, Chainlink announce cross-chain interoperability partnership

Interbank messaging system SWIFT has partnered with crypto data provider Chainlink for an initial proof of concept to use cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) for on-chain token transfers, Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink’s cofounder announced at the SmartCon 2022 conference on Wednesday. Fast facts. The CCIP will enable communications and movement of...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune evasive sub-variants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late...
PUBLIC HEALTH
forkast.news

Crypto wallet Metamask unveils all-in-one digital asset portfolio dApp

Global digital asset wallet Metamask recently launched a beta version of its new decentralized application (dApp) that would serve as a “one-stop shop” for managing crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) portfolios on different platforms. Fast facts. “Portfolio DApp,” available to extension and mobile users, helps users connect different...
MARKETS

