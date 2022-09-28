Read full article on original website
Pound Sterling
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
Cryptocurrency crowd shrugs off market woes at upbeat TOKEN2049 conference
The first day of this year’s TOKEN2049 cryptocurrency conference kicked off Wednesday in Singapore, its second edition as an in-person event since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the virus failed to put a damper on the 2021 event at the peak of pandemic peril last year, its...
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials
When it comes to forecasting, some predictions are more reliable than others, and just shy of nine months ago, when Forkast increased our coverage and then forecast that this year could see breakthroughs in central bank digital currencies, we were on reasonably solid ground. And 2022 has indeed shaped up as a year in which significant developments have taken place in the CBDC space.
Markets: XRP biggest loser in top 10, Bitcoin slips under US$19,000, Ether slumps
Bitcoin and Ether fell as much as 7% in afternoon trading in Asia as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground across the board. XRP slid to erase most of its gains from the past week as optimism faded for any early resolution to its lawsuit with the US Security and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin ‘might double in price’ under CFTC regulation, its chairman says
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said Thursday the crypto industry has “a massive opportunity for institutional inflows that will only occur if there’s a regulatory structure,” pushing for his office to lead the effort. Fast facts. “Growth might occur if we have a well-regulated...
Could reversible crypto transactions tackle hacker crime? Stanford study sparks debate
A recent study from Stanford University proposes the adoption of opt-in “reversible transactions” for use in cases of cryptocurrency hacks and theft – an idea that has sparked heated debate in the online crypto community. In a Sunday tweet, Stanford University blockchain researcher Kaili Wang shared a...
India’s ED freezes more crypto in E-Nuggets money laundering case
India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen additional cryptocurrencies worth around US$58,000 as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against mobile gaming application E-Nuggets and its former executive. Fast facts. The additional cryptocurrencies include WRX, the utility token of Indian exchange WazirX, and the USDT stablecoin, the Enforcement...
USDC coming to five additional blockchain ecosystems
Circle Internet Financial, Inc., the global financial technology company behind the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, will soon be making the token available on five additional blockchains, Chief Product Officer Nikhil Chandhok said on Wednesday at the company’s Converge22 conference. Fast facts. USDC is expected to function on Arbitrum, NEAR,...
India ED freezes US$1.57 mln in crypto allegedly laundered through WazirX, Binance
India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen over US$1.5 million in cryptocurrencies as part of a money laundering investigation against mobile gaming application E-nuggets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday. Fast facts. The ED launched a money laundering investigation against E-Nuggets founder Aamir Khan “and others,” after authorities...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; XRP surges following court ruling vs. SEC; gains across top 10 crypto
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late afternoon trading in Asia to rise over 1% as all top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gained. Bitcoin rose 1.35% to trade at US$19,569 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether fell 1.82% to US$1,341, according to data from CoinMarketCap. XRP jumped 12.75%...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Markets: Bitcoin price remains above $19,000; BNB, XRP lead gains across top 10 crypto
Bitcoin and Ether rose over 2% in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia as most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization rebounded from Wednesday’s losses. Bitcoin gained 2.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,348 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether strengthened 2.8% to US$1,321, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.” The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi. “This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of...
SWIFT, Chainlink announce cross-chain interoperability partnership
Interbank messaging system SWIFT has partnered with crypto data provider Chainlink for an initial proof of concept to use cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) for on-chain token transfers, Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink’s cofounder announced at the SmartCon 2022 conference on Wednesday. Fast facts. The CCIP will enable communications and movement of...
India financial crime unit cites ‘Chinese-controlled entities’ in alleged crypto fraud
India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen US$1.2 million in account balances of various “Chinese-controlled entities” as part of an investigation related to alleged crypto fraud with an app-based token “HPZ” and similar applications. Fast facts. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a press release, identified...
UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave
The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune evasive sub-variants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late...
Kevin O’Leary to launch Web3 fund with backing from UAE; pushes back on Jamie Dimon
Kevin O’Leary plans to launch a Web 3.0-focused investment fund called Cipher, the Shark Tank investor told Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau at the Converge22 blockchain and cryptocurrency conference on Wednesday in San Francisco. Fast facts. “We’ve got to get away from this speculative price of an asset here,” he...
Crypto wallet Metamask unveils all-in-one digital asset portfolio dApp
Global digital asset wallet Metamask recently launched a beta version of its new decentralized application (dApp) that would serve as a “one-stop shop” for managing crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) portfolios on different platforms. Fast facts. “Portfolio DApp,” available to extension and mobile users, helps users connect different...
