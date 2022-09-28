ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Valley, OR

Candidate: Female representation needed on Happy Valley council

By Ana Sarish
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
Ana Sarish: Member of advisory committees pledging to bring livability to neighborhoods.

I've had boots on the ground living, working and volunteering in Happy Valley for 20 years, and now I'm asking for your vote to become a city councilor.

From campaigning door to door to help pass the police levy to serving on several city committees, I'm always looking for new ways to contribute.

As president of the Happy Valley Business Alliance and a member of the city's COVID business-relief panel, I have been a part of helping small businesses survive and thrive during some of the toughest times for our community. I've also served our community on the city's traffic/safety and budget committees, and as member of both the Rotary Club of Clackamas and Parent Community Leadership Alliance.

Once elected, I will bring needed representation as the only woman on the council. I will bring a fresh perspective and creative ways to turn challenges into opportunities and community feedback into action.

My goals for Happy Valley include:

• Ensuring the livability of our neighborhood in creative ways with a balance among arts, music and sports, while maintaining a balanced budget that provides the services that we need without raising taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDEr78l00

• Ensuring police and fire departments have our full support to help keep our neighborhoods and schools safe.

• Encouraging economic growth by strongly supporting our local businesses and job creation opportunities.

• Actively working with regional governments to manage infrastructure and growth to preserve our quality of life, while promoting Happy Valley.

I'm proud to be endorsed by a wide range of citizens, including elected officials like Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer, Clackamas Fire Board member Thomas Joseph, North Clackamas School Board member Mitzi Bauer, Happy Valley City Councilor Brett Sherman and Councilor Markley Drake.

Please add your name to my list of supporters by visiting anasarish.com and marking your ballot for the Nov. 8 election as soon as possible.

Happy Valley resident Ana Sarish, a candidate for city council in the November election, is a mortgage advisor who has earned a master's degree in business administration from George Fox University and a bachelor's degree in finance and information systems from the University of Washington.

