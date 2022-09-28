ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfA75_0iDEoEUC00

Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia.

Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.

However, injuries have taken their toll on the former Manchester United trainee in recent seasons and he had not pulled on the green shirt since March last year when he came on as a substitute against Scotland on Saturday, before starting against Armenia and ultimately winning the game from the spot.

Asked about his joyous celebration on Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old Preston wing-back said: “It’s been a difficult time for me on and off the pitch, so all that just came rushing back.

“I’m delighted to get back into a green jersey and I think it probably got the better of me for a couple of seconds.

“I’m feeling all right, I’m not even too pleased with my overall performance. I did all right. At times, we moved the ball well but I still think I could have been better and I don’t think it was my best game of the season so far.

“But I definitely have something to offer, I feel, and for some of my performances, I’ll have to keep them up if I want to stay involved and I know that.”

For so much of what proved to be an eventful evening in Dublin, Ireland looked to be on track for a routine victory in a game they could not afford to lose.

With their hopes of winning League B1 and the Euro 2024 seeding boost that would have come with it long gone, Ireland ran out against the Armenians needing a point to avoid relegation and were cruising when John Egan and Michal Obafemi sent them into the final 20 minutes with a 2-0 lead.

However, substitute Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan struck inside two minutes to halt the home side in their tracks and when Dashyan was adjudged to have handled in the area following a VAR review – and was then sent off along with team-mate Hovhannes Hambartsumyan – Brady obliged from 12 yards to clinch a 3-2 win.

He said: “I felt all right in the moment and luckily enough, it went in. We got the win in the end and it would have been a shame to come out of that with a draw or a defeat after dominating most of the game.”

A narrow victory over a side who had lost 5-0 at home to Ukraine three days earlier did little to answer the lingering questions over manager Stephen Kenny’s stewardship but Brady is convinced fine-tuning, rather than a complete overhaul, is required.

He said: “It was five or 10 minutes of madness. When you are that comfortable in a game, you can’t get complacent.

“We are scoring goals, which is the toughest thing to do at this level. [We need to make] a couple of minor tweaks to make sure silly goals don’t go in like that again.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style

Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
SPORTS
newschain

Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory

Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Robbie Brady
newschain

Hayden Coulson enjoying playing regularly at Aberdeen

Hayden Coulson knows he is in the midst of a big season in his career but is focusing on the present at Aberdeen. The left-back joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in July and is playing for his future with his Riverside contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Jersey#Armenians#Ireland#Nations League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

David Goodwillie released by Raith eight months after controversial signing

Raith Rovers have announced the departure of David Goodwillie eight months after his signing sparked a major backlash. Rovers lost sponsors including author Val McDermid, plus directors and employees and saw their women’s team cut ties with the club after signing the former Scotland striker, who was ruled by a judge at a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman.
SPORTS
newschain

Celtic faced with a defensive headache ahead of Motherwell meeting

Celtic will again be without established central defensive partnership Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers against Motherwell. Starfelt faces another two weeks out with a knee injury while Carter-Vickers could return in the Champions League match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday following a leg issue. Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss Saturday’s game...
SOCCER
newschain

Dons have suspension problems for home match against Kilmarnock

Aberdeen are without the suspended Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson for the visit of Kilmarnock. Connor Barron is back in training after a knee injury but his first game of the season is likely to come against Dundee United the following Saturday. Midfielder Callum Roberts (hamstring) remains on the sidelines...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy