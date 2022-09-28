Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Second half dooms Grand Haven in 35-14 loss to West Ottawa
GRAND HAVEN – — This season’s struggles continue for the Grand Haven football team. The Bucs dropped an OK Red matchup against Holland West Ottawa, 35-14, on Friday evening. The action was close in the opening half and the Bucs trailed by just six points at 13-7.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores defense halts potent Zeeland West in battle of state ranked
Mona Shores flexed its defensive muscle in a 34-6 thumping of Zeeland West on Friday. The No. 5 ranked Sailors (Div. 2) suffocated the No. 4 ranked Dux (Div. 3) after letting Zeeland West into the end zone on its first possession for a 6-0 lead. Mona Shores responded with...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Dirheimer sparks Fremont to 38-16 victory over Orchard View
MUSKEGON — Justin Dirheimer has been carrying the rushing load for the Fremont Packers this season. On Friday night, Dirheimer rushed 30 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and led the Packers to a 38-16 victory over host Orchard View. Dirheimer scored on runs of 12, 9 and 6 yards.
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian
The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
localsportsjournal.com
As expected, area’s new coaches producing mixed results
MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets
Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Claeys, Castillo each have hat tricks in leading Shelby over Lakeview
Carson Claeys and Mauricio Castillo each had a hat trick as the Shelby boys soccer team shutout Lakeview, 7-0 at home in a non-conference game Thursday night. Alan Arreola had the other Tigers’ goal. It was the seventh straight win for the Tigers, who improved their record to 10-8...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores settles for third-place finish in OK Green tennis tournament; Reeths-Puffer fifth
The Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer boys tennis teams competed in the OK Green tournament on Friday. The Sailors finished in third place with 40 points, while the Rockets posted a fifth-place finish with 32. Drew Hackney was dominant for the Sailors and didn’t give up a single match at No....
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Olsen, Herald score goals to give MCC women 2-0 win over Jackson College
The Muskegon Community College womens soccer team had a good day on the road against Jackson College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks shut out Jackson by a score of 2-0. The action was scoreless after the first half before the Jayhawks flipped a switch and took control. Emily Olsen got things...
localsportsjournal.com
Showdown week as Whitehall travels to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference matchup
All eyes will be on Oakridge High School on Friday night when the host Eagles welcome the Whitehall Vikings. The West Michigan Conference Lakes showdown pits two undefeated teams who know each other so very well after some epic battles over the years. And many of those matchups came with the conference title on the line. This season is not different.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake 2-0 in Thursday soccer action
GRAND HAVEN – — The Spring Lake boys soccer team got behind Grand Haven on Thursday evening. The Lakers couldn’t find the net and lost by a score of 2-0. Despite the loss, Austin Engel, Corbin Oosting, Reese Robson and Karsten Kval played strong all over the field.
localsportsjournal.com
Castillo, Garcia each connect for two goals as Shelby beats Orchard View
Mason Garcia and Mauricio Castillo each scored two goals in the Shelby boys soccer team’s 4-0 West Michigan Conference win over Orchard View at home Wednesday night. Garcia notched his first goal of the game after receiving an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, the Tigers dominated possession and...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington soccer team improves to 16-1-1 with shutout over Big Rapids
Big Rapids made things difficult for the Ludington offense in Thursday night’s non-conference boys soccer match at Oriole Field, but the Orioles managed to snare a 3-0 win over the Cardinals. It was the Orioles’ 10th straight win and improved their record to 16-1-1 on the season with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Gauthier has big night for Shelby as Tigers get by Whitehall in girls volleyball action
It was just the kind of test the Shelby girls volleyball team needed as the Tigers look forward to the post-season tournament, as they were pressed to the limit by Whitehall in Thursday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division match on the road. The Tigers defeated the Vikings in...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague gets road win over Fremont 4-2
The Montague boys soccer team was given a win from Fremont on Wednesday evening in West Michigan Conference action. The Wildcats posted the win by a score of 4-2 with two of their goals coming from Fremont friendly fire. The action was back and forth and well matched before the...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington improves to 15-1-1 with soccer win over Ravenna
Ludington’s boys soccer team won its ninth straight with a tight 3-1 victory over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference road game Wednesday night. Parker Wendt, Ryan Millspaugh and Nate Wagner each scored a goal for the Orioles. Spencer Holmes and Connor Wendt added assists, while keeper Connor Rudzki...
Comments / 0