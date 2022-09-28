Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss
Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner
Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion. Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.
The most anctipated boxing bouts ever
Some of the most significant boxing matches in the history of the sport took place with fans all over the world on the edge of their seats. Wagering devotees had the joy of the most thrilling chances to back their favorite. Our main ten rundown incorporates a portion of history’s most eminent and anticipated boxing challenges.
Conor McGregor makes good point on Floyd Mayweather purses
Five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather continues to make big money fighting in exhibitions, as he proved in Japan recently. However, claims Mayweather made $20 million came under fire from two UFC stars, past and present. How much did Floyd Mayweather make in Japan?. Firstly, Chael Sonnen stated Mayweather only made...
Jonas vs Dicaire unification before Ricky Hatton on Nov 12 in Manchester
Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and many more will light up a blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, 12th November. The unified world WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-welterweight titles will all be on the line at the AO Arena in Manchester, England when Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas faces defending Marie-Eve Dicaire.
Anthony Dirrell unfazed by Caleb Plant after ‘bits’ of Canelo fight
Former two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell stated his clear intention to leave the ring with a victory when he takes on former super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Conor Benn explains why he’s risking ‘0’ versus Chris Eubank Jr
Welterweight star Conor Benn explains why he’s risking his undefeated record against a family nemesis on October 8th in London. Benn says constant mentions in the same breath as Chris Eubank Jr. since he embarked on a boxing career are the reason. The Matchroom Boxing competitor is training alongside...
Chris Eubank Jr rocks 60% shirt as Conor Benn predicts 157lb miss
Chris Eubank Jr. rocked a “60% Baby” t-shirt to an appearance on Good Morning Britain as he verbally sparred with Conor Benn. The Brighton man completed part of his promotional formalities with just eight days left until fight night. Fans immediately cried out for Eubank Jr. to release...
Fury-Charr, Joshua-Zhang double main event before 2023 bout?
The possibility of Fury vs Charr and Joshua vs Zhang on the same night is now open for discussion regarding December 3rd. It’s becoming abundantly clear that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is struggling to get over the line for the booked date. So why don’t they share a bill before meeting in 2023?
UK media must stop pandering to ‘troll’ Tyson Fury’s misinformation
Tyson Fury has been labeled a “big troll” this week after setting a deadline for Anthony Joshua to sign a contract. But even worse, the on-off retired fighter continually posts fake news that UK media post each time about his career. This encourages the fans and leads most...
Richardson Hitchins joins Matchroom after leaving Mayweather
Richardson Hitchins has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) has cruised to 14-0 in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2017 after representing Haiti in the 2016 Olympics and secured his sixth stoppage win in his last outing, dismissing Angel Rodriguez inside four rounds to add to impressive ten round victories over Malik Hawkins and former World champion Argenis Mendez.
Serhii Bohachuk pitted against Aaron Coley on Nov 3
Popular Ukrainian Super-Middleweight Contender Serhii ‘El Flacco’ Bohachuk, (20-1, 20 KOs), will make his long-awaited return to the ring against veteran southpaw Aaron Coley, (16-4-1, 7 KO’s), of Patterson, CA. In a scheduled ten-round clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Title on Thursday, November 3 at...
‘Ruthless’ Ronny Reyes bolsters Oct 1 Rockin’ Fights
What makes a great fighter nickname? Some fighters like Star Boxing’s Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera are given a nickname from their childhood that just sticks. Others are bestowed a nickname that fits the fighters out of the ring persona, like Star Boxing’s former WBO World Champion, “The Common Man” Joe Smith Jr.
Mary Spencer targets super welterweight title shot
Undefeated Canadian Junior Middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a World Title. Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year. In this time she...
Deontay Wilder will be pushing 40 in mandatory WBC title shot
Deontay Wilder is eyeing a shot at the top division crown. However, unless granted a voluntary, he’s in for a long wait. Wilder was two wins away from an undisputed heavyweight title shot until the WBO sanctioned an interim title bout. This situation certainly puts the WBO ahead of...
Roy Jones Jr trained Brit, 16, ‘who only looks ten’ loses pro debut
British boxing youngster Tony Curtis made waves for making his professional debut at 16 years old despite the fact the Roy Jones Jr. trained fighter lost. Upon being featured on the September 23 Pro Box TV card before he could claim a driving license, his child-like looks caught the attention of fans and media.
